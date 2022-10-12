Read full article on original website
Hillsborough deputy stops man in stolen truck with kids inside
For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial.
Deputy shares experience of stopping suspect with stolen truck, kidnapped children
TAMPA, Fla. - For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial. Typically, deputies come into these calls...
1 shot, killed at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, deputies say
PALMETTO, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier Friday evening. A witness told deputies they heard several gunshots at the pier and saw a vehicle drive away around 5:15 p.m. Deputies responding to the...
Hillsborough sheriff: Man arrested for kidnapping after stealing truck with two kids inside
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough deputies arrested a man for kidnapping after they say he stole a truck with two young children inside. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday evening around 6:45 p.m. in the area of North 15th Street and East 137th Avenue in Tampa. A...
Reward Offered For Suspect, Defrauding Victims Trying To Purchase Vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In 2018 Nickolas Lloyd created an LLC in the name Motors and More Transportation Services & Auto Parts. He was the authorized representative for the enterprise and utilized the business to commit fraud against several victims. Lloyd advertised his enterprise
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby hospital
Suspect Identified In Deadly Tampa Nightclub Shooting, $9,500 Reward Offered For Second Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on October 9, 2022. Detectives are also working to identify a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Damaso
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
2 St. Pete hitmen, man who ordered double homicide, sentenced to life in prison for MLK Day shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three men convicted of a St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Kermon Williams, James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were each recently sentenced to life in federal prison for the deaths of two St. Petersburg men on MLK Day 2019.
Man struck, killed while helping disabled vehicle in Hernando County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a 60-year-old man was struck and killed while helping a disabled vehicle in Hernando County Wednesday evening.
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
St. Petersburg Man Who Sold Fentanyl To Undercovers Gets Five Years In Prison
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg man was sentenced in a case of selling Fentanyl and firearms to undercover police, as a convicted felon. William Shumaker, Jr. 39, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for four counts of possession
