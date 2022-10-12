ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

1 shot, killed at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, deputies say

PALMETTO, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier Friday evening. A witness told deputies they heard several gunshots at the pier and saw a vehicle drive away around 5:15 p.m. Deputies responding to the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
#Hillsborough
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
TAMPA, FL
Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
TAMPA, FL

