Cooler fall temps are coming to Bradenton this weekend, forecasters say. What to expect

Autumn weather is finally making its way to Bradenton, as forecasters predict a “pleasant weekend” for Manatee County.

An approaching cold front is expected to pass through the region on Thursday night, bringing with it some winds and a few scattered showers.

Cooler, drier air is forecast to come into the area after the front moves through.

The front pushing from the south will keep rain chances very minimal and bring fall-like temperatures, said Yidiana Zayas, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Tampa.

Overnight lows are predicted to fall into the 70s on Friday night, then into the 60s over the weekend and into the following week.

For the first few days of next week, temperatures will remain cooler.

Zayas said temperatures will be in the lower 60s overnight next Monday and Tuesday.

For areas north of Tampa, temps could even dip into the 50s.

However, daytime highs are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s.

Bradenton weather forecast

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 20%.