WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16
It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members. The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries. [DOWNLOAD:...
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
WALB 10
3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night. The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
wfxl.com
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Americus Thursday
A teen has been arrested and another has died following a shooting in Americus early Thursday morning. On October 13, shortly after midnight, Americus police responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Forsyth Street in reference to a reported shooting. Police say the victim was identified as...
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
Albany Herald
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY — Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10 to 12 gunshots were heard coming from just...
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
WALB 10
First Lady talking to Fort Benning families with special needs children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The final day of a visit for Jill Biden happening today on Fort Benning. The First Lady getting the chance to talk to military spouses who have children with special needs. First Lady Biden says everything she heard today from military members and their spouses is...
