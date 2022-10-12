ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Statewide Football Poll

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6RSm_0iVvfFhJ00
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s Alabama high school football poll; Anniston remains No. 2 in Class 4A

CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 7-0; 225
2. Thompson; 6-2; 167
3. Hoover (1); 7-1; 155
4. Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 133
5. Fairhope; 6-1; 109
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-3; 94
7. Austin; 6-2; 67
8. Prattville; 5-2; 56
9. Opelika; 5-3; 21
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 17, Florence (6-2) 12, Dothan (5-3) 6, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 2, Foley (4-3) 1.

CLASS 6A
1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202
2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 6-1; 176
3. Theodore; 7-0; 146
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 8-0; 135
5. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 120
6. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 108
7. Muscle Shoals; 6-1; 63
8. Helena; 6-1; 40
9. Center Point; 7-1; 25
10. Gardendale; 5-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-1) 16, Decatur (6-1) 14, Pike Road (5-2) 7, Pinson Valley (4-3) 7, Homewood (5-2) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 3.

CLASS 5A
1. UMS-Wright (19); 7-0; 228
2. Leeds; 7-0; 163
3. Moody; 8-0; 139
4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 127
5. Ramsay; 6-2; 112
6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 101
7. Guntersville; 6-1; 64
8. Beauregard; 7-0; 60
9. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 31
10. Arab; 7-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Charles Henderson (6-1) 15, Demopolis (7-1) 15, Fairview (6-1) 9, Eufaula (5-2) 3.

CLASS 4A
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 8-0; 214
2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 173
3. Andalusia (1); 8-0; 162
4. Priceville; 8-0; 120
5. Handley; 7-1; 104
6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 80
7. T.R. Miller; 6-1; 60
8. Northside; 6-1; 53
9. Cherokee Co.; 6-1; 42
10. Etowah; 6-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-0) 24, Randolph (6-1) 7, Jackson (5-2) 3, Oneonta (6-1) 3, West Morgan (6-1) 3, American Chr. (6-2) 1.

CLASS 3A
1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 7-1; 203
2. Gordo (3); 7-1; 161
3. Piedmont (1); 5-2; 150
4. Opp (1); 6-1; 133
5. Winfield; 6-1; 108
6. Houston Aca.; 7-0; 95
7. St. James; 6-2; 72
8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 60
9. Excel; 7-0; 44
10. Randolph Co.; 7-0; 14
Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-1) 12, Madison Aca. (5-2) 10, Thomasville (5-2) 6, W.S. Neal (6-1) 6, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (7-1) 2, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Trinity (6-2) 1.

CLASS 2A
1. Fyffe (19); 7-0; 228
2. Highland Home; 8-0; 171
3. Ariton; 7-1; 151
4. Aliceville; 7-1; 129
5. Pisgah; 6-1; 103
6. Reeltown; 5-1; 88
7. B.B. Comer; 6-2; 67
8. Vincent; 7-1; 61
9. G.W. Long; 5-2; 34
10. Isabella; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (7-0) 15, Lexington (6-1) 8, Hatton (6-1) 6.

CLASS 1A
1. Elba (14); 7-0; 212
2. Leroy (5); 6-0; 186
3. Linden; 6-0; 151
4. Brantley; 5-2; 119
5. Valley Head; 7-0; 104
6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 89
7. Meek; 7-0; 76
8. Loachapoka; 7-0; 60
9. Sweet Water; 4-2; 46
10. Millry; 7-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Lynn (6-1) 6, Maplesville (5-2) 2, Pickens Co. (5-3) 1.

AISA
1. Patrician (15); 7-0; 215
2. Lee-Scott (3); 7-0; 180
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 8-0; 154
4. Chambers Aca.; 5-2; 122
5. Clarke Prep; 5-2; 92
6. Glenwood; 4-3; 90
7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-2; 64
8. Macon-East; 5-2; 59
9. Lowndes Aca.; 5-2; 53
10. Morgan Aca.; 5-2; 41
Others receiving votes: Autauga Aca. (3-3) 7, Edgewood (3-4) 6.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
City
Glenwood, AL
City
Andalusia, AL
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
City
Elba, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Winfield, AL
City
Saraland, AL
City
Pisgah, AL
City
Maplesville, AL
City
Prattville, AL
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
City
Auburn, AL
City
Gordo, AL
City
Lexington, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
City
Fairhope, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
City
Linden, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Blast of much colder air arrives in Alabama next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall in Alabama is typically a very nice time of year and the weekend will be no exception! Sunshine dominates the forecast for Saturday, with afternoon temperatures rising into lower to middle 80s. That should make for a fantastic Saturday for college football. In the college...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tuscaloosa Co#Center Point#Ums#Gulf Shores
alreporter.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions. Alabama has the...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Mississippi may join Alabama as a state banning Kratom

There are signs Mississippi may join Alabama in banning the substance Kratom. The Associated Press reports that the Mississippi Legislature could ban the substance, which can cause the effects of a stimulant and sedative. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website has information about Kratom such as how it can affect...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Praise 93.3

4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church

Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy