Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary
Jordan Poole didn't think Draymond Green needed to get suspended.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
Russell Westbrook was destroyed by Lakers fans for not taking part in a defensive huddle by Patrick Beverley.
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors could set a new record in luxury tax if they keep both Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.
NBA Pro hospitalized with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer needs help
Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Department of Athletics will honor their 1989 graduate, Tony Brown this weekend as part of their Homecoming Celebration.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future
Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
LeBron James once shot his shot with singer Ashanti when he was a rookie.
Steve Kerr Confirms Draymond Green Is Walking On Thin Ice With Warriors After Jordan Poole Altercation: "He Crossed The Line With Kevin, And He Crossed The Line The Other Night In A Much Worse Fashion."
Steve Kerr calls out Draymond Green amid ongoing scandal.
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, NBA champion has died
Former Philadelphia 76ers standout Lucious Jackson has died. The former All-Star and NBA champion was 80. Jackson reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Houston due to heart issues. The 6-foot-9, 240 pounder was a native of San Marcos, Texas and he played his college hoops at Texas Southern and Texas-Rio...
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."
Bobby Portis suggested that the rules are different for Draymond Green after he punched Jordan Poole but didn't get suspended.
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
LeBron James finds a relatable meme on Twitter regarding how he blocks Savannah James' attacks at home.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick
This Warriors trade features Draymond Green moving to the Hawks.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?
The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
