Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Former NFL Star Dies at 50
Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month. Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.
Son of ex-Steelers QB Andrew 'Bubby' Brister is arrested for 'hitting and killing pedestrian, 44, in his black Range Rover and fleeing near LSU'
The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback 'Bubby' Brister III has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run near LSU. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, turned himself into police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and was charged with the felony offense. Brister has been accused of hitting pedestrian Jude Jarreau, 44,...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews?
What is the NFL’s policy for players who curse in media interviews, like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott did?
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'
The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Davante Adams may avoid suspension for now due to charges in Kansas City
Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Monday night. Precedent suggests legal charges could result in a delayed suspension. Though the incident was just a few seconds of footage, there is a lot to know about the Davante Adams incident. If you missed it, here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know.
Jerry Jones on his 80th birthday: 'You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old'
On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th trip around the sun. A guest on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, Jones spoke about how his 80th birthday differs from his 40th while offering advice for those that might be struggling with middle age. "Believe it or...
Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game
Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
