The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies at 50

Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month. Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.
Daily Mail

Son of ex-Steelers QB Andrew 'Bubby' Brister is arrested for 'hitting and killing pedestrian, 44, in his black Range Rover and fleeing near LSU'

The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback 'Bubby' Brister III has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run near LSU. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, turned himself into police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and was charged with the felony offense. Brister has been accused of hitting pedestrian Jude Jarreau, 44,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State
New York State
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News

The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game

Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
CHICAGO, IL

