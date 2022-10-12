ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
Romain Faivre FIFA 23: How to Complete the FUT Rulebreakers SBC

Romain Favire is the latest FIFA 23 player to receive a Squad Building Challenge that offers him as a reward. The FUT Rulebreakers version of Romain Faivre is a marked improvement over the player's standard card, with big bonuses to his pace, shooting and physicality. Here's how to unlock the new Rulebreakers Romain Faivre.
João Mário FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC

The João Mário FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA-themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.20 Release?

League of Legends Patch 12.20 will release Oct. 19, 2022. League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along various buffs and nerfs to the rift. While some were happy with their favorite champions getting a buff, many were left wanting more changes and wondering when Patch 12.20 would be released. Although...
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts FA improper conduct charge but will fight against ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a Football Association charge of improper conduct, but Manchester United will support the star’s fight against a potential ban.Video footage showed the 37-year-old appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.The FA decided to probe the matter and last month charged Ronaldo with a breach of FA rule E3, saying it was “alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent”.Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that “we talked about that...
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
L’Equipe Reveals Status of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi Ahead of Le Classique

After three consecutive draws, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to return to the win column on Sunday when the capital club faces Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. However, PSG has injuries to two vital players in their lineup when their eternal rivals visit the Parc des Princes....
5 Best Jungler Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19

League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along many buffs to off-meta champions. With these changes, the meta around the jungle has shifted slightly, leaving many to wonder which champions are worth playing in the current patch of the game. Here is our list for the top five best jungler duos...
Apex Legends Leaker Finds Titanfall Weapon in Game Files

An Apex Legends leak has perhaps revealed the next weapon that Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for its players. Considering that the last weapon added to Apex was the C.A.R. SMG in Season 11, it wouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Respawn is looking to expand its pool of firearms once again.
Ballon d'Or 2022 live stream: TV channel, how to watch online, time, news with Karim Benzema the favorite

The 2022 Ballon d'Or will be awarded next Monday in Paris and it will be the 66th edition of the annual ceremony which is presented by monthly publication France Football. The prestigious prize recognizes the best soccer players in the world from the 2021-22 period and like last year, the ceremony will take place at Theatre du Chatelet. You can watch it live on Paramount+.
