What does Max Allegri need to do to get sacked?

Tuesday’s humiliating defeat to Maccabi Haifa looked like it could finally be the end for embattled Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri’s side was steamrolled in Israel, looking hapless in a 2-0 defeat that likely spelled the end of their hopes for progressing past the Champions League group stage.

But there was Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli backing his coach after the game, even going as far as saying Allegri would be in charge for the rest of the season.

“It’s not the coach’s fault that we can’t even make a tackle,” Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia . “Allegri will stay at least until the end of the season. I feel ashamed for what is happening, I am angry, but I also know that football is played with 11 men, you lose and win with 11.

“In a situation like this, it’s not about one person. It’s a matter to be dealt with by a whole group. We feel ashamed, we apologize to our fans, because we know they must feel ashamed to walk around at the moment.”

Allegri’s first spell at Juventus brought massive success as he led the Bianconeri to five straight Serie A titles and two Champions League finals.

His second spell has been, well, just about the opposite.

Since taking over ahead of last season, Allegri has been unable to bring Juventus back to anything resembling its former glories. After a fourth-place finish last season, Juventus has sputtered to eight place in 2022-23 and is now on the verge of a Champions League exit.

The dressing room is split , fans are angry, the club is going backwards and playing inflexible, uninspiring soccer. Sounds like a recipe for a sacking, right?

But if it didn’t happen after the Maccabi Haifa loss, when would it? Allegri is under contract through 2025 and reportedly makes €9 million per season , which would make a parting of ways now rather costly for Juventus.

If Juventus doesn’t improve quickly, it will be worth considering what the cost of not sacking Allegri would be.

