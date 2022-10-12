There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $1.32, or 1.55%, to $86.50. The WEC Energy Group Inc. has recorded 42,821 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that WEC Energy Group’s Climate Report and Corporate Responsibility Report highlight sustainable progress.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO