Union City, TN

Local Sports: Friday, October 14

In their first win of the season, the Greenfield Yellowjacket football team defeated Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central last week 35-13. On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown said his team really wanted the win…. Coach Brown gave recognition to his seniors…. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will face West Carroll at...
GREENFIELD, TN
Local high school football teams push toward postseason

With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, local teams are vying to qualify and for seeding in the state playoffs which begin November 4th. The Westview Chargers claimed the Region 7-2A championship for the second consecutive year with their win last Friday. Union City has also clinched a playoff berth. The winner of the Union City-Huntingdon game on October 28th finishes as region runner-up, while the loser finishes third.
UNION CITY, TN
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
Union City, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Newbern, TN
City
Union City, TN
County
Dyer County, TN
Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
LaDarrian “Wolf” Bishop, 50, Union City

Funeral services for LaDarrian “Wolf” Bishop, age 50, of Union City, will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:00 at Anointed Church of the Living God. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
UNION CITY, TN
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Joyce Perry, 72, South Fulton

Graveside services for Joyce Perry, age 72, of South Fulton, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Greenlea Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Boil Water Notice for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers

A system-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers, including water district customers, due to an equipment malfunction at the water treatment plant. The system-wide Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. Follow the City of Fulton’s website at fulton-ky.com for...
FULTON, KY
Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
OSCEOLA, AR
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee

Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
JACKSON, TN
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

