Local Sports: Friday, October 14
In their first win of the season, the Greenfield Yellowjacket football team defeated Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central last week 35-13. On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown said his team really wanted the win…. Coach Brown gave recognition to his seniors…. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will face West Carroll at...
Local high school football teams push toward postseason
With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, local teams are vying to qualify and for seeding in the state playoffs which begin November 4th. The Westview Chargers claimed the Region 7-2A championship for the second consecutive year with their win last Friday. Union City has also clinched a playoff berth. The winner of the Union City-Huntingdon game on October 28th finishes as region runner-up, while the loser finishes third.
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
South Side High School parent criticizes school’s communication on potential threat
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School went under a soft lockdown Thursday around 10 a.m. Parents were notified of the soft lockdown through an email sent out by the school. However, in the email, parents say the details about what was happening were vague. Tiffany West is a...
Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
LaDarrian “Wolf” Bishop, 50, Union City
Funeral services for LaDarrian “Wolf” Bishop, age 50, of Union City, will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:00 at Anointed Church of the Living God. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
Joyce Perry, 72, South Fulton
Graveside services for Joyce Perry, age 72, of South Fulton, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Greenlea Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Weakley County coming together to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
A festival in Gleason this month will help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Gleason Harvest Fest 2022 will be Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 and will feature music, food, and fun. Entertainment will include Nashville recording artists Michael Rix and Forest Brandon, along with...
KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road cleared after semi crash in Graves County, Ky.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1241 was cleared on Wednesday afternoon, October 12 after a semi-truck trailer overturned. According to the sheriff’s office, they were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a partially overturned semi-truck and trailer on KY 1241 at the intersection of Easy Vaughn Road, just south of the Hickory community.
Boil Water Notice for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers
A system-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all Fulton City Municipal Water customers, including water district customers, due to an equipment malfunction at the water treatment plant. The system-wide Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. Follow the City of Fulton’s website at fulton-ky.com for...
Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris. Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road. The victims told deputies that Spencer...
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
