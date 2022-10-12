Read full article on original website
Related
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022
The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citigroup Investors Buy The Dip After Q3 Earnings: How PreMarket Prep ID'ed The Trade
“I think you will find buyers today after Thursday’s price action,” says co-host Dennis Dick. "Money managers that did not deploy capital yesterday will be looking to do that today." After the massive rally on Thursday, investors were in full “buy the dip” mode. Even if a company...
Billionaires George Soros, Steve Cohen Like These 2 Semiconductor Stocks - Here's Why
Soros Fund Management and Point72 Asset Management were founded by billionaires George Soros and Steve Cohen, respectively. After analyzing both hedge funds, Benzinga found two semiconductor stocks offering dividends that both funds own. Soros Fund Management currently owns more than 120,000 shares of Analog Devices and more than 200,000 shares of Qualcomm.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enviva EVA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enviva has an average price target of $72.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $62.00.
Benzinga
Looking Into Kinder Morgan's Recent Short Interest
Kinder Morgan's KMI short percent of float has fallen 4.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 31.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recent Laser IPO Nearly Triples After Timed Announcements: Here's The Bull And Bear Case
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE gapped up for the second day in a row Friday before falling to fill most of the second empty trading range. The stock also gapped up to open the Oct. 11 session. The higher open on Oct. 11 came after Laser Photonics announced it received an...
Replimune Gets 33% Price Target Bump Ahead Of Upcoming Readouts. Analyst Lists The Catalysts
BMO Capital Markets raised the price target on Replimune Group Inc REPL to $40 from $30 on a bullish view into upcoming data readouts for lead asset RP1 in melanoma and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). The analyst says robust safety and clinical benefit would give confidence in RP1 in...
Looking At Exact Sciences's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exact Sciences EXAS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Goldman Analysts Forecast 140% Upside On Sustainable Tech Play Generac
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC designs and manufactures standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment and a suite of clean energy products. The Analysts: Goldman Sachs GS analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Generac. Revich lowered the price target from $406 per share to $346 per share, to...
Jim Cramer Likes This Biotechnology Stock: 'It's Not Big, But It's Not Bad'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Royalty Pharma plc RPRX and will stick with it. "It’s not big, but it’s not bad," he added. Cramer said Tellurian Inc TELL is "at $2, and stocks stop at zero. They don’t go to minus $2. So, I’m okay with Tellurian."
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0