News-Medical.net
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination
A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Safety, Immunogenicity In Early Study
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's ORMP subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc, reported preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial of an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Preliminary Phase 1 trial results from the first cohort include:. Significant antibody response (2-6 fold over baseline) as measured by multiple markers of immune response to VLP vaccine...
CNBC
Pfizer says omicron shots substantially boosted antibodies against BA.5 subvariant in early human data
The early data from Pfizer looked at blood samples taken from 40 people ages 18 to 55 and 40 people older than 55 who received the omicron booster. Both age groups saw a substantial increase in antibodies that block the BA.5 subvariant from invading human cells. The FDA has authorized...
Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Wednesday data from studies in adults and adolescents showed that the booster dose of its COVID vaccine produced robust antibodies against several Omicron variants, including BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5.
CNBC
Omicron BA.5 is declining in the U.S. as emerging variants gain ground, CDC data shows
Although the omicron BA.5 variant remains dominant in the U.S., it is starting to lose some ground to other versions of the virus, according to CDC data. The omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7 have gained ground and are causing about 17% of new infections, according to the data. Scientists...
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Experts eye uptick in COVID cases, new variants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-19 cases are down in most parts of the country; however, some new variants and other trends are raising concerns among doctors. Cases and hospitalizations are up in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. There are also rising concerns in the United States. “If you look at the wastewater levels of […]
"Pretty troublesome": New COVID variant BQ.1 now makes up 1 in 10 cases nationwide, CDC estimates
In just over a month since a new COVID variant known as BQ.1 was first named, that strain and a descendant called BQ.1.1 have already grown to make up more than 10% of new infections across the country, according to updated estimates published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability
Mandatory isolation rules for people with COVID end today. Pandemic leave disaster payments will also cease for all workers except casual workers employed in aged care, disability, hospitals, Indigenous health services and hospitals. These changes signal the end of most legislated COVID safeguards. Rules to enforce mask-wearing on public transport, vaccination for entry to public spaces, and isolation of close contacts have been dropped by state and territory governments in recent months. Many places have also discontinued vaccine mandates for workers in sectors such as aged care, disability, and health. Despite the clear benefits of good indoor ventilation to reduce COVID...
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
MedicalXpress
No preferential nod for Omicron COVID jabs: WHO experts
There is not yet enough evidence to recommend Omicron-specific COVID-19 jabs over the original versions, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Tuesday. Four variant-containing mRNA vaccines which include Omicron subvariants BA.1 or BA.4/5 in combination with the ancestral virus have been authorised for use as booster doses. The vaccines...
WebMD
Long COVID Features Many Lasting Effects, Study Says
Oct. 12, 2022 – A significant number of people who get COVID-19 continue to have some type of symptoms for months or only feel somewhat better after recovery, according to a new large study published in Nature Communications. Between 6 and18 months after infection, 1 in 20 people hadn’t...
News-Medical.net
Oxford researchers report findings from Phase 1 clinical trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a Phase 1 clinical trial studying the safety and immune response of an intranasally-administered vaccine against COVID-19. The study was performed at the University in collaboration with AstraZeneca and used the same vaccine based on the ChAdOx1 adenovirus...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
NASDAQ
Pfizer (PFE) Posts Positive Data on Bivalent BA.4/5 COVID Jab
Pfizer, Inc. PFE and its partner BioNTech BNTX announced positive preliminary data from a phase II/III study. The study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the study showed that following seven days of dose administration in adults, a 30-µg dose...
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters and Prior Infection Significantly Reduce Risks
A comprehensive cohort study of COVID-19 data has reinforced the effectiveness of the various vaccines, boosters, and prior infection in protecting against infection, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccination, booster shots and prior infection all were associated with a significant reduction in the risk of infection, hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2,...
