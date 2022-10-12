ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination

A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
MedicalXpress

New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines

A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
MedicalXpress

Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
KRON4 News

Experts eye uptick in COVID cases, new variants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-19 cases are down in most parts of the country; however, some new variants and other trends are raising concerns among doctors.  Cases and hospitalizations are up in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. There are also rising concerns in the United States. “If you look at the wastewater levels of […]
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
TheConversationAU

Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability

Mandatory isolation rules for people with COVID end today. Pandemic leave disaster payments will also cease for all workers except casual workers employed in aged care, disability, hospitals, Indigenous health services and hospitals. These changes signal the end of most legislated COVID safeguards. Rules to enforce mask-wearing on public transport, vaccination for entry to public spaces, and isolation of close contacts have been dropped by state and territory governments in recent months. Many places have also discontinued vaccine mandates for workers in sectors such as aged care, disability, and health. Despite the clear benefits of good indoor ventilation to reduce COVID...
cgtlive.com

Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient

Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
MedicalXpress

No preferential nod for Omicron COVID jabs: WHO experts

There is not yet enough evidence to recommend Omicron-specific COVID-19 jabs over the original versions, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Tuesday. Four variant-containing mRNA vaccines which include Omicron subvariants BA.1 or BA.4/5 in combination with the ancestral virus have been authorised for use as booster doses. The vaccines...
WebMD

Long COVID Features Many Lasting Effects, Study Says

Oct. 12, 2022 – A significant number of people who get COVID-19 continue to have some type of symptoms for months or only feel somewhat better after recovery, according to a new large study published in Nature Communications. Between 6 and18 months after infection, 1 in 20 people hadn’t...
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
NASDAQ

Pfizer (PFE) Posts Positive Data on Bivalent BA.4/5 COVID Jab

Pfizer, Inc. PFE and its partner BioNTech BNTX announced positive preliminary data from a phase II/III study. The study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the study showed that following seven days of dose administration in adults, a 30-µg dose...
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters and Prior Infection Significantly Reduce Risks

A comprehensive cohort study of COVID-19 data has reinforced the effectiveness of the various vaccines, boosters, and prior infection in protecting against infection, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccination, booster shots and prior infection all were associated with a significant reduction in the risk of infection, hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2,...
