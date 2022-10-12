Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Silver Spring Carjacking
Police are investigating a Tuesday carjacking on Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring. At about 10:35 p.m. that night, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 3700 block of Bel Pre Road for a reported carjacking, per a release from MCPD. According to police, a man was walking to his 2019 Toyota Corolla when he was approached by five suspects. They surrounded the man and demanded his car key. When the victim refused, the suspects assaulted him, took the key and ran away, police said.
fox5dc.com
Police search for Aspen Hill carjacking suspects
Frightening new surveillance video shows five people carjacking a man in Silver Spring earlier this week. Montgomery County police are now asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects involved.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 81-Year-Old Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Veronica Ifejuola Fadope, a missing 81-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Fadope was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. leaving the 11100 block of...
Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11820 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. Kennedy Isom is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, navy and white athletic pants and black Jordans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kennedy Isom is The post Alert issued for missing 15 year old to Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Bank Robberies in Gaithersburg
– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating two Gaithersburg armed bank robberies. Detectives have released photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 5:04 p.m., 6th...
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WJLA
Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects that targeted NW DC Papa John's
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding two people wanted in the armed robbery of a D.C. Papa John's. The robbery happened in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest Thursday night, MPD officials said. Two people pulled out handguns and demanded money from...
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
NBC Washington
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Northeast DC
D.C. police are looking for a dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast Wednesday night. Five-month-old pit bull mix Genesis was being walked by her owner about 10:30 p.m. when she was taken at gunpoint on the pedestrian bridge over 295 at Polk Street, police said. The robber demanded the owner...
fox5dc.com
Police ID man they say tried to run over cops with vehicle in Bladensburg: officials
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Police have identified the man they say tried to run over officers with a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Prince George's County. Authorities say 37-year-old Everett Whitley drove directly at police who were investigating a report of men tampering with vehicles in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg Sunday night.
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
fox5dc.com
Credit card skimming devices found at multiple locations across the District
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say are connected to a series of credit card skimming offenses at different locations across the District. The city's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit say they found at least 10 skimmer devices at locations throughout northeast and northwest D.C. from September 19 to October 13.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Video from the...
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamillah Haynes, a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 12600 block of Georgia Avenue.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Friday Shooting in Rockville
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in the Twinbrook Parkway area of Rockville. At about 9:23 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots fired and a reported shooting, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police said the first responding officer saw a suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine by his side.
mymcmedia.org
Fire Station 1 Restaurant Fire Causes More Than $225,000 in Damage
A fire Thursday afternoon at The Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring caused more than $225,000 in damage, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There is about $75,000 of structural damage and more than $150,000 in damage to contents, Piringer...
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
