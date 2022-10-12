Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO