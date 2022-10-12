Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Cordaryl Patrick & LaTonya Ricks James joined Thee Morris Code
October 12, 2022- Cordaryl Patrick, Community Development Director at City of Decatur & LaTonya Ricks James, a Workforce Development Consultant for Memorial Health, joined co-hosts Dr. Juanita Morris & Dr. Jeremy Morris on Thee Morris Code. They talked about an ongoing workforce ecosystem project, Great Streets Great Neighborhoods project, & the upcoming Jasper Street Fest that will take place next Thursday at Johns Hill Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Listen to the podcast now!
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur City Council dedicates Preston Jackson Park in a ceremony
October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC on Byers & Co
October 13, 2022 – Allison Shuppara-Ooton, Jody Hall and Andy Hynds of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about registration for next year, setting meetings with success coaches, financial aid, and options for veterans. Listen to the podcast now!
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin MBA Program on Byers & Co
October 12, 2022 – Jaclyn Cantwell of Millikin University and recent MBA graduate, Kelsey Fields, joined Byers & Co to talk about the MBA program at Millikin that offers day and night options for students. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Manufacturing Month to Bring Creators Wanted Event to RCC
October 13, 2022 – Creators Wanted is coming to Decatur from October 24 – 26 and will be located in the Shilling Center at Richland Community College. Creators Wanted is the U.S. manufacturing industry’s largest campaign to build the workforce of tomorrow – and inspire, educate and empower a new generation of creators today. This event show will show the community what modern manufacturing is all about.
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
smilepolitely.com
I want to eat at BakeLab everyday
Have you been to BakeLab? It’s fantastic. I stopped by last week and picked up a few things: a strawberry mascarpone croissant, an orange macadamia danish, and a hot dog croissant ($5.95 each). Eclectic, I know. Photo by Jessica Hammie. When I ordered, the person behind the counter said...
dailyeasternnews.com
2022 Homecoming Court crowned Monday night
Nile Hile, a senior business management major, and Jaedah Franks, a junior biology major, became Eastern’s 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Monday night. In the Grand Ballroom to begin the 2022 Homecoming Week, the 2022 Homecoming Court was crowned Monday night including a King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Faculty/Staff Lord and Lady, and a Little Prince and Princess.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
prospectusnews.com
We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!
Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Conservation District holding Yoga in the Pines October 16
October 12, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District, along with yoga instructor Michelle Huttes, will be running a special yoga event in the Rock Springs Conservation Area, titled “Yoga in the Pines,” on Sunday, October 16. The event will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. This...
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
City of Decatur cuts ribbon on new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur officially has a new ambulance service. Officials with the city and Abbott EMS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of the EMS provider’s service to the city. The ceremony included speeches by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Abbott representatives. “The team at Abbott […]
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
