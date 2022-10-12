ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Kentucky man who threatened agent in drug murder case sentenced to more than 5 years

By Bill Estep
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

The father of a Kentucky man facing a federal murder charge has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for threatening an agent who investigated his son.

William Nantz, 64, pleaded guilty to a charge of retaliating against a witness.

Nantz, of Whitley County, is the father of Daniel Scott Nantz, who is charged with killing his girlfriend, Geri Johnson.

Johnson had implicated Daniel Nantz in a methamphetamine ring, according to testimony from Todd E. Tremaine, a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who investigated the case.

Someone shot Johnson in the neck and shoulder in March 2019. Police said Nantz dropped her off at the hospital in Corbin and left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5Z6b_0iVvcEdX00
William Nantz of Whitley County, Ky., pleaded guilty in 2022 in a threat against a federal agent. Laurel County Correctional Center

Johnson died. An autopsy showed she likely choked to death on her blood, Tremaine testified at one hearing.

Johnson was seven months pregnant, with Daniel Nantz believed to be the father. Doctors delivered the baby girl but she died three days later at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

A federal grand jury charged that Nantz killed Johnson to keep her from giving police information about his meth trafficking.

William Nantz heard Tremaine testify against his son, according to his plea agreement.

William Nantz admitted that in October 2021, he threatened Tremaine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWLXc_0iVvcEdX00
Geri Johnson

Nantz told a neighbor of Tremaine’s that he had watched the area around Tremaine’s home from a vehicle with tinted windows and described the agent’s wife, house and vehicle and the times when Tremaine’s family walked their dog, according to his plea.

Nantz told Tremaine’s neighbor he had bought four sticks of dynamite and said “that will do a lot.”

Nantz told the neighbor he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and that “all he could think about was that he was going to die without doing something about his son’s situation,” according to his plea agreement.

The neighbor notified police.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced William Nantz Tuesday in federal court in London. Nantz had been in custody since he was arrested in November 2021.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Daniel Scott Nantz. He has pleaded not guilty and the case is pending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHlR9_0iVvcEdX00
Daniel Nantz, of the Corbin area, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Geri Johnson, to keep her from telling police about his drug dealing. Photo courtesy of Laurel County Correctional Center

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Murderer, 81, found guilty of killing his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago in Scotland's longest-running missing person case will appeal against his conviction

An 81-year-old man jailed for life for murdering his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago intends to appeal against his conviction. William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Whitley County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
City
Corbin, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
Law & Crime

Admitted Murderer Receives Life Sentence for Beating Friend’s Mom to Death with a Baseball Bat at the Age of 16

The convicted murderer admittedly behind a gruesome 2021 slaying of his friend’s mother will spend at least 50 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole. The life sentence was handed down Wednesday in the case of Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, who was 16 years old on April 24, 2021, the day 46-year-old Hester Workman’s body was found by her son in their garage. The defendant went on to be prosecuted as an adult, but he did not head to trial.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Trafficking#Special Agent#Firearms#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged in overdose deaths investigation in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - Knoxville police arrested a Detroit man in connection with the overdose deaths of three people.Police arrest Donjae Bell, 29, after authorities conducted a search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive No. 23 in Knoxville as part of an investigation. Authorities located both powder and pills suspected of being heroin or fentanyl, items for manufacturing, packaging, and selling drugs, and other unknown pills.Police say Bell, who is originally from Detroit, is a fugitive from Ohio. He is charged for being a fugitive from justice. "Charges are forthcoming from Monday's operation and the investigations into the overdose deaths is continuing. 
KNOXVILLE, TN
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says

A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State

A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
HILLSBORO, OH
The Jewish Press

Miss Hitler Getting Paroled, No Longer a Risk to the Community

Alice Cutter, 25, a waitress who in June 2020 entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest in the UK under the nickname Miss Buchenwald, is about to be released from prison by a parole board, having served 26 months of a three-year sentence. The Birmingham Crown Court convicted Cuter of membership in the banned group National Action and sentenced her to three years in prison. Her ex-boyfriend and two other men were sentenced to five-and-a-half years, four years and six months, and 18 months respectively, for their membership in the same banned group.
U.K.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
475
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy