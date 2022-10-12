Read full article on original website
27east.com
After Tight Loss to Center Moriches, Pierson/Bridgehampton Boys Soccer Defeats Greenport to Clinch Postseason Berth
It wasn’t too long ago that competing with perennial powerhouse Center Moriches was basically an afterthought for the smaller Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team. But the Whalers have shown in recent... more. Four Straights Wins for East Hampton Field Hockey The Bonackers won, 5-0, at Greenport/Southold ... by Staff...
27east.com
Bonac Football Can’t Hold On to Late Lead, Falls to Amityville at Home
The East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton football team led visiting Amityville, 13-12, with just over six minutes remaining in Saturday afternoon’s game, but the Bonackers’ hope for their second victory of the season... more. Brian Tardif was striving to become an athletic director. Still, he enjoyed teaching, and wasn’t ... 11...
27east.com
They Will Come Even Before You Build It: East Hampton Little League Holds Well Attended Groundbreaking for New Ball Fields
Saturday’s groundbreaking of East Hampton Little League’s new ball fields on Stephen Hands Path was proof that they will come even before you build it. There were an estimated 115... more. Six former athletes, coaches and office personnel, as well as a cross country team, have ... 22...
27east.com
Eugene A. Goleski of Southampton Dies October 12
Eugene A. Goleski of Southampton died on October 12 from early onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was 67. He was an avid skier, talented engineer and dedicated father who was loved... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct...
27east.com
Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school...
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
27east.com
Salons Merge, With Style, in Hampton Bays
When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph P. Shaw.
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
syossetadvance.com
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
Herald Community Newspapers
Joel Meirowitz, a former Glen Cove judge and ‘waterman’ dies at 75
The whale ensnared in a net at Robert Moses State Park had just been released by lifeguards when Joel Meirowitz, also a lifeguard there, arrived with his son, Sam, and stepson, Noah Coons. The three immediately climbed into a lifeguard boat so they could swim with the whale. The boys,...
27east.com
François Payard Is Keeping it Local With Southold Social
Southold is changing. Food and wine lovers have always been able to identify the hamlet, with a population of 6,000, by its most famous restaurant, the North Fork Table &... more. Joanna Steidle lives her life by the weather — and as first light breaks in ... by Michelle Trauring...
27east.com
Linley Pennebaker Hagen To Be Honored by Sag Harbor Partnership for Community Service
Linley Pennebaker Hagen, a longtime resident of Sag Harbor who has been active in many community endeavors over the years, will be honored by the Sag Harbor Partnership as the... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... by Cailin Riley.
27east.com
Southampton Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt Celebrate 25 Years of Advocacy
Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan that would have turned the expansive field behind what is now the South Fork Natural... more. Two months after a group called the Tri-Community Working Group called for Sag Harbor to ... by Stephen J....
27east.com
Clashing Views on Steinbeck Home Preservation Effort in Sag Harbor
A discussion before the Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday, October 11, about the effort to preserve the former home of Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck, at times turned testy,... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... by Cailin Riley.
tbrnewsmedia.com
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 13
MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with... more. EAST HAMPTON — Rocio J. Vazquez-Naula, 31, of East Hampton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17 and menacing in the second degree, all misdemeanors, on September 15, around 3 a.m. According to Town Police, at 1:55 a.m., he walked upstairs in a residence holding a large kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed at a locked door of a bedroom a child and another adult were in. He was held for arraignment the following ... 6 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
Oyster Fest returns this weekend after 2-year pause due to pandemic
News 12 Long Island's Caroline Flynn is in Oyster Bay with a preview of what you can expect this weekend.
Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman
Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
