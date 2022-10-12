ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind, thunderstorms expected to soak NEPA

By Logan Westrope
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Plan for a wet and windy day in northeastern and central PA on Thursday. Cloud cover will continue to increase on Wednesday out ahead of our next storm system.

Overnight Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with an isolated shower. Periods of rain will develop by Thursday morning and continue off and on throughout the day.

Rainfall may be steady and heavy at times. In addition, a few thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe. Main threats will be damaging winds and downpours.

A general 1-2″ of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts. This may lead to isolated flooding concerns.

Regardless of any storm, it will be windy throughout Wednesday. Rain looks to taper by Thursday night.

Drier weather is expected for the end of the work week.

