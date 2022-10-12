Read full article on original website
Pierson/Bridgehampton Girls Volleyball Is in Line for First Postseason Berth Since 2019
If all goes according to plan, the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls volleyball team should find itself back in the Suffolk County Class C playoffs. The Whalers need to win two of their... Four Straights Wins for East Hampton Field Hockey The Bonackers won, 5-0, at Greenport/Southold
Riverhead High School student named one of Long Island’s top boys soccer players
Riverhead High School sophomore Cris Arias was featured in Newsday’s top 100 boys soccer players on Long Island. “This truly is a new experience and environment that I am so excited to be a part of” said Arias. “Whether it is games or just being at practice, I am happy to be out there and giving it my all alongside my teammates I grew up with here in Riverhead.”
Northport Tigers take on Commack Cougars
Northport's All-American field hockey goalkeeper Natalie McKenna needed a little change of scenery on Tuesday, Oct. 11. So, with her Lady Tigers comfortably ahead of the Commack Cougars, she took off her mask and goalie pads and moved out of her cage to play a little forward. "My teammates...
Sale of Gator's, a Hampton Bays Fixture, Is Pending
After 35 years, Gator's restaurant, a fixture in downtown Hampton Bays, closed its doors just after Labor Day. With a rapid sale of the building pending, owner Richard Gise said...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school...
Salons Merge, With Style, in Hampton Bays
When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend...
Linley Pennebaker Hagen To Be Honored by Sag Harbor Partnership for Community Service
Linley Pennebaker Hagen, a longtime resident of Sag Harbor who has been active in many community endeavors over the years, will be honored by the Sag Harbor Partnership as the...
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg Dies October 10
Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg died on October 10 at the Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton. She was 88. Born at home in Speonk on January 3, 1934, she was... Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue Dies October 3
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue died on October 3. She was 75. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, on April 6, 1947. Like many of the era, her... SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 6 Southampton Village Police were contacted by a Little Plains Road resident who was the victim of identity theft. She reported receiving a billing statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan she never requested. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police responded on October 7 when they received a call regarding a gray pickup truck chasing a bicyclist in the vicinity of Layton Avenue. The caller said he saw a reckless driver headed down Elm Street after a kid on a bike and both sped off down Layton Avenue. A second call reported ...
Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt Celebrate 25 Years of Advocacy
Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan that would have turned the expansive field behind what is now the South Fork Natural...
Former Foster Family House, DAR Chapter House on the Market in Southampton
In 1996, dentist and professor Farhad Hakimi bought the former Foster family homestead at 264 South Main Street in Southampton Village and restored and expanded on the historic house. Now,... 6 Oct 2022
Two local teens bring home awards
Local teens Allison Mullaney of Suffolk County and Catherine Cain of Brookhaven recently nabbed a Young Artist Academy Award in Los Angeles last weekend. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Clashing Views on Steinbeck Home Preservation Effort in Sag Harbor
A discussion before the Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday, October 11, about the effort to preserve the former home of Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck, at times turned testy,...
Housing Fund Championed as a Way to 'Preserve People' at East Hampton Discussion
Advocates of the Community Housing Fund, which will be on the November 8 ballot for voter approval, likened the proposed new real estate transfer tax to the Community Preservation Fund,...
Southampton Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ...
Historic District Proponent Says Proposed Sag Harbor Overlay District Won't Go Far Enough To Protect Historic Black Communities
Two months after a group called the Tri-Community Working Group called for Sag Harbor to establish a special zoning overlay district to protect the character of the three historically Black...
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
