After Tight Loss to Center Moriches, Pierson/Bridgehampton Boys Soccer Defeats Greenport to Clinch Postseason Berth
It wasn’t too long ago that competing with perennial powerhouse Center Moriches was basically an afterthought for the smaller Pierson/Bridgehampton boys soccer team. But the Whalers have shown in recent... more. Four Straights Wins for East Hampton Field Hockey The Bonackers won, 5-0, at Greenport/Southold ... by Staff...
They Will Come Even Before You Build It: East Hampton Little League Holds Well Attended Groundbreaking for New Ball Fields
Saturday’s groundbreaking of East Hampton Little League’s new ball fields on Stephen Hands Path was proof that they will come even before you build it. There were an estimated 115... more. Six former athletes, coaches and office personnel, as well as a cross country team, have ... 22...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
Town Meetings Rescheduled
Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has rescheduled his Thursday, October 13, listening session in Hampton Bays to 6 p.m. and the Town Board work session slated for that morning to... more. An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school...
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg Dies October 10
Irene Theresa Dickseski of Remsenburg died on October 10 at the Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton. She was 88. Born at home in Speonk on January 3, 1934, she was... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue Dies October 3
Jeanne L. Hoffmann MacKay of East Quogue died on October 3. She was 75. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, on April 6, 1947. Like many of the era, her... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 6 Southampton Village Police were contacted by a Little Plains Road resident who was the victim of identity theft. She reported receiving a billing statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan she never requested. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police responded on October 7 when they received a call regarding a gray pickup truck chasing a bicyclist in the vicinity of Layton Avenue. The caller said he saw a reckless driver headed down Elm Street after a kid on a bike and both sped off down Layton Avenue. A second call reported ... by Staff Writer.
Knife Injury at Hampton Bays High School Dubbed ‘Foolish and Dangerous’ Act by Superintendent
An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school on Friday, October 7, determined, according to School Superintendent Lars Clemensen,... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
François Payard Is Keeping it Local With Southold Social
Southold is changing. Food and wine lovers have always been able to identify the hamlet, with a population of 6,000, by its most famous restaurant, the North Fork Table &... more. Joanna Steidle lives her life by the weather — and as first light breaks in ... by Michelle Trauring...
Where To See Striking Fall Color in New York
One of the complaints that I hear in these parts in the fall is that there is no color, none of that vivid, striking brilliance that makes New England so... more. It’s certainly cooled down and there’s even been some rain. The pumpkins are out, the ... 6 Oct 2022 by Andrew Messinger.
Linley Pennebaker Hagen To Be Honored by Sag Harbor Partnership for Community Service
Linley Pennebaker Hagen, a longtime resident of Sag Harbor who has been active in many community endeavors over the years, will be honored by the Sag Harbor Partnership as the... more. Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan ... by Cailin Riley.
Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt Celebrate 25 Years of Advocacy
Twenty-five years ago, a group of concerned neighbors banded together to oppose a development plan that would have turned the expansive field behind what is now the South Fork Natural... more. Two months after a group called the Tri-Community Working Group called for Sag Harbor to ... by Stephen J....
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of October 13
Frank Congiu, 40, of Westport, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on Sunday, October 9, at 12:51 a.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police,... more. Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42...
Group of Neighbors Expresses Opposition to District’s Plans for Marsden Street Lots
Several Sag Harbor residents have made it clear in recent weeks that they are opposed to the school district’s plans to purchase land on Marsden Street, and in recent days,... more. The civic organization Save Sag Harbor and six village residents have gone to New York ... by Stephen...
Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman
Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 13
MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with... more. EAST HAMPTON — Rocio J. Vazquez-Naula, 31, of East Hampton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17 and menacing in the second degree, all misdemeanors, on September 15, around 3 a.m. According to Town Police, at 1:55 a.m., he walked upstairs in a residence holding a large kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed at a locked door of a bedroom a child and another adult were in. He was held for arraignment the following ... 6 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
