Read full article on original website
Related
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022
The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be...
Citigroup Investors Buy The Dip After Q3 Earnings: How PreMarket Prep ID'ed The Trade
“I think you will find buyers today after Thursday’s price action,” says co-host Dennis Dick. "Money managers that did not deploy capital yesterday will be looking to do that today." After the massive rally on Thursday, investors were in full “buy the dip” mode. Even if a company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaires George Soros, Steve Cohen Like These 2 Semiconductor Stocks - Here's Why
Soros Fund Management and Point72 Asset Management were founded by billionaires George Soros and Steve Cohen, respectively. After analyzing both hedge funds, Benzinga found two semiconductor stocks offering dividends that both funds own. Soros Fund Management currently owns more than 120,000 shares of Analog Devices and more than 200,000 shares of Qualcomm.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avangrid
Avangrid AGR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $45.4 versus the current price of Avangrid at $39.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Avangrid...
Benzinga
Looking Into Kinder Morgan's Recent Short Interest
Kinder Morgan's KMI short percent of float has fallen 4.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 31.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 34.2% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1028.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off
Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
Goldman Analysts Forecast 140% Upside On Sustainable Tech Play Generac
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC designs and manufactures standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment and a suite of clean energy products. The Analysts: Goldman Sachs GS analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Generac. Revich lowered the price target from $406 per share to $346 per share, to...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0