Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on roughing the passer calls: 'Just complain to the refs like I do'
Roughing the passer calls have dominated much of the NFL conversation in recent days after a pair of controversial penalties were called against defensive tackles in Week 5. Now, the "GOAT" -- who was directly involved in one of the plays in question -- has given his input on the issue.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dolphins remove ping pong table from locker room before game vs Vikings
When the Minnesota Vikings take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins will have a lot of issues on their hands. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will practice this week after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals but he is unlikely to play with a concussion. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also questionable while being in the concussion protocol, leading to rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson likely receiving the start on Sunday.
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings
The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
Browns QB Brissett still confident despite late-game gaffes
BEREA, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett's been classy for the Browns, not clutch. After throwing three interceptions, all in the final three minutes of Cleveland's three losses, Brissett watched the game film and dissected every detail of his picks, two of which ended the Browns' chance at a comeback. He looked for a common thread, reasons for the mistakes. Brissett found them and figured out how to prevent a recurrence. “It’s no scientific answer," he said. “It’s just don’t do it.”
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
How to watch Panthers vs. Rams: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 6
If we told you before the season that the Carolina Panthers would be just one game behind the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to this point, then you’d probably think Matt Rhule and company would be in a pretty good spot. Um, well . . . Anyway,...
WATCH: Breaking down film of Bucs' Week 5 win vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still looking to play a complete, four-quarter game on both sides of the ball this season, but they came awfully close in last week’s 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Big plays from all units helped the Bucs build up a 21-0 lead in...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Vikings
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 6 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami had started the year off strong, winning their first three, but they’ve since dropped two in a row to fall behind the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the AFC East. While some of their struggles can be blamed on injuries, the players on the field haven’t exactly lived up to expectations either.
Bucs rule out 3 players for Sunday's game vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least three members of their defense for Week 6. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and defensive back Logan Ryan have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman).
