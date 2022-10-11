St. Paul, Minn. - The #5 UMD volleyball team showed up to St. Paul on Saturday expecting a marquee matchup with the #3 Golden Bears, and that's exactly what they got. In what was a back-and-fourth battle all night long, the Bulldogs came up just short in a sudden-death fifth set to drop just their second match of the year. UMD's record is now 19-2. This marks the first time UMD has lost on the road all season, bringing their record away from Romano to 7-1.

DULUTH, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO