umdbulldogs.com
#5 BULLDOGS BATTLE HARD IN FIVE-SET LOSS TO #3 CONCORDIA
St. Paul, Minn. - The #5 UMD volleyball team showed up to St. Paul on Saturday expecting a marquee matchup with the #3 Golden Bears, and that's exactly what they got. In what was a back-and-fourth battle all night long, the Bulldogs came up just short in a sudden-death fifth set to drop just their second match of the year. UMD's record is now 19-2. This marks the first time UMD has lost on the road all season, bringing their record away from Romano to 7-1.
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS COME AWAY VICTORIOUS AFTER LATE GOAL SENDS THEM PAST THE WILDCATS
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team earned a 1-0 shutout on the road against Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. This would be the third shutout of the season for the Bulldogs and their first win since their 4-0 win over Minnesota Crookston. The Bulldogs battled hard against the Wildcats but would end up victorious in the eighty-fourth minute when the Bulldogs scored their lone goal.
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 4 MINNESOTA DULUTH SHUTOUT BY NO. 5 MINNESOTA STATE
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth ended their first road game in a loss against No. 5 Minnesota State, 6-0. As this was their first loss of the season, UMD is now 2-1 overall. The Mavericks will now enter the game tomorrow with a record of 2-1. The Bulldogs trailed the Mavericks...
umdbulldogs.com
#5 BULLDOGS CRASH MAVERICKS' BLOCK PARTY WITH 3-1 WIN
Mankato, Minn- "Any given Sunday." What a wonderful phrase, one that captures the totality of the chaos possible within sports. Still, a match like the one the UMD volleyball team won 3-1 against Minnesota State on Friday makes you wonder if the saying should expand its scope within a different arena: the calendar.
