kfgo.com
‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
kfgo.com
Thursday’s local scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Here’s the Thursday area scoreboard. Section 8AAA playoffs: Moorhead 4, Elk River 0 (Moorhead hosts Bemidji on Tuesday at 6:00 PM) Section 8A playoffs: Hillcrest 2, Pelican Rapids 0. Section 8AA playoffs: Rocori 4, Detroit Lakes 3. Girls Soccer:. Section 8A playoffs: Fergus Falls 8, Pelican Rapids 0.
