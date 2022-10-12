ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workout Wednesday: Get sweaty with this HITT workout

By Crystal Whitman
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far!

If you’re short on time or motivation to earn the burn at the gym you can literally skip it! In this week’s Workout Wednesday, Darrel Wright of Wright Way, of Wright Way Fitness shows WRBL New 3’s Crystal Whitman, how doing HITT exercises is a great way to lose weight and tone up!

If you have a great workout or gym to visit for a future edition of Workout Wednesday, be sure to email cwhitman@wrbl.com or message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook page!

