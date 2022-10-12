Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
wesb.com
Watch: JUDAS PRIEST Performs ‘Genocide’ Live For First Time In Four Decades At Fall 2022 Tour Kickoff
British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST kicked off the fall 2022 leg of their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour last night (Thursday, October 13) at Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut. The band’s setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:. 01. The Hellion (on tape)...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Hobbes!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old orange, flashy coated Tabby named Hobbes. While Hobbes is not a tiger like his namesake in the popular cartoon ‘Calvin and Hobbes,’ he is known to have a lot of jungle in his personality.
NBC Connecticut
Girl With Rare Disorder Surprised With Custom ‘The Voice' Wheelchair for Halloween
For many parents, Halloween is a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry and of course candy. But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be a daunting task to think about getting the perfect ensemble, an effort that is complicated by the need for costumes that can be manipulated around mobility aids, helmets, tubing and other items.
New Britain Herald
Scott William Morin
Scott William Morin, 55, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at home. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1966 in New Britain to Gilman Morin and Marie-Louise Andros. Scott graduated from New Britain High School in 1984 then started his career, initially working for the City of New Britain Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper, and went on to work as a Custodian at UCONN Storrs Campus for many years. Scott had a kind heart, filled with a love of animals, his nieces and nephews and friends, and a love of history and music; he would often play guitar with friends on a regular basis.
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident took her passion for health and turned it into a new business, Mind, Body & Soul
BERLIN – Melissa Kelly, owner of Mind, Body & Soul and a Berlin resident, took her vision of creating a one stop shop for healing and brought that to the space at 1176 Farming Ave. “I’m amazed by the transformation because this feels nothing like it did before,” said...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Fall-themed vendor charity event in Berlin to benefit Prudence Crandall Center
BERLIN – The Color Platform and Fitness By Design have teamed up to host a Fall themed vendor charity event on Friday, October 21 to help raise money for the Prudence Crandall Center. “Working with the Prudence Crandall Center has been something that we’ve wanted to do from the...
New Britain Herald
Cynthia Kalentowski Taylor
Cynthia Kalentkowski Taylor passed away during the night of Oct. 6, 2022. She was 80 years old. Cynthia was born June 27, 1942, in New Britain, daughter of Raymond S. and Sophie Kalentkowski (Mudzinski). She was a graduate of Mary Immaculate Academy, class of 1960, and Central Connecticut State College, class of 1965. She was married in New Britain on April 20, 1968, and resided in Norwich for the last 50 years.
'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances. "What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
New Britain Herald
Herta Helen Luther
Herta Helen Luther, 95, of Milford, beloved wife of Reinhold passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2022. Born on 11/24/26 in Vansburg, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Wilhelm Hammler. Herta grew up in Poland and was a young teen during World War II. She fled to Germany on her own as the Russians advanced and made her way to Hamburg, Germany through perilous journeys.
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
'Mulligan Mixer' business event coming to Full Circle Golf in Berlin
BERLIN- Swing over to Full Circle Golf for The Greater New Britain Chamber “Mulligan Mixer” on Thursday, October 27. The Business After Hours event will take place from 5-7 p.m. “People can get a great experience of coming out and playing at one of many golf courses around...
New Britain Herald
Roland Leopold Leclerc
Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain), passed away on Oct. 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
Comments / 0