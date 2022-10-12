Read full article on original website
Does Central Jersey Exist? Answer May Soon Officially Be ‘YES’
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask ten people in New Jersey, "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get ten very...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
nypressnews.com
Does Central Jersey exist? New bill says yes
A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. But, as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, it aims to do much more than that.
N.J. reports 1,605 COVID cases, 5 deaths. Seven-day average for positive tests ticks down.
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,605 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths as transmission levels remained steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.91 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
phillyvoice.com
Republican Bob Healey looks to unseat Andy Kim in N.J.'s 3rd Congressional District
Bob Healey knows he's an unconventional candidate. A former punk rocker for the Philadelphia-based band The Ghouls, Healey's resume doesn't scream member of Congress, but he's folded it into his campaign for New Jersey's 3rd District. "While my mosh pit days may be behind me, I still know how to...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
NBC New York
Swatting Attack Triggers High School Lockdowns Across NJ; Multiple Counties Affected
A series of possible swatting incidents -- hoax calls reporting serious crimes designed to draw large emergency responses to a single place -- locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties Friday within a half-hour span, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case say, indicating a possible targeted attack.
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
New Jersey Globe
Healey has $654k cash-on-hand after raising $380k in Q3 for race against Kim
Republican congressional candidate Bob Healey raised more than $380,000 in the third quarter of 2022, roughly one-third of what incumbent Andy Kim brought in over the same 92-day period in New Jersey’s 3rd district. Healey entered the final five weeks of the campaign with $654,375 cash-on-hand. Healey, the owner...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County town changes home baking laws following letters from Institute for Justice
SOMERVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) —Last week, officials in Somerville, voted to change the borough’s regulations on home baking, making it easier for individuals to sell homemade baked goods. The changes come following a letter from the Institute for Justice (IJ), on behalf of a home baker, calling...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
wrnjradio.com
Electric vehicle fires spark New Jersey lawmaker to introduce bill requiring further training for firefighters, EMTs
NEW JERSEY – South Jersey EMT and lawmaker, Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, is concerned about the growing number of electric vehicle fires as sales soar and storms surge. The risks these fires pose to firefighters and EMTs prompted her to introduce a bill that would require New Jersey’s Division...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey has push to 'scale up' penalties with size, severity of riots
(The Center Square) – Led by state Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Bob Singer, New Jersey Republicans want to put a stop to “pop-up” riots like the fatal H2Oi rally by scaling up penalties for crimes committed during a riot. Two people died in Wildwood on Sept. 24.
