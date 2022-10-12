ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

M M Machado
2d ago

gee I wonder who's funding the transportation from the border.... oh we are !!! this is such blatant hypocrisy

Natalie Collins
2d ago

Human trafficking by Putin jr should be punished by full extent of the law.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening

Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida

Brazilian peppertree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian peppertree populations in Florida according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist. Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian peppertree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the Brazilian peppertree's leaves...
FLORIDA STATE
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Family of 5 sentenced for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Five family members were sentenced Wednesday for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. CBS News and USA Today reported that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell handed down his sentencing to the parents, Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their children, Kristi, Joshua, and Kayli. According to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L. Cane

Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall

It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

With Hurricane Ian, the Florida waterfront dream becomes a nightmare | Letters

Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes of search and rescue on Fort Myers Beach | Oct. 11. My family moved to Florida from New York when I was in first grade. I recall the wide-open beaches and the hurricanes. In the 1950s I lived in Dunedin, and I still remember dredges all over the bays that would pump up sand, and houses that were built at the water’s edge. It was a dream to have a house on the water. It was a dream that now could be a nightmare. Don’t rebuild. Learn your lesson, and find a new dream.
FLORIDA STATE

