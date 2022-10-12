Man found dead inside vehicle at Gulfport gas station was shot many times, sheriff says

A Gulfport man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony murder, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced in a press release

John William Anderson, 47, is accused of shooting a man multiple times at Country Quick Stop, 26333 County Farm Road in Gulfport.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Country Quick Stop and located a male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near a gas pump.

The victim was identified by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer as Jeneation Lewis, 36, of Gulfport. An autopsy is set for this week.

Anderson was later located at his residence and arrested by the Harrison County SWAT Team.

He is being held without bond at the Harrison County jail.

Harrison County SWAT team arrests suspect after man found shot to death in Saucier