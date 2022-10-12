ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Week 6 Odds: Panthers at Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper pulled the plug on the Matt Rhule era and has turned to Steve Wilks in an attempt to turn the season around after a 1-4 start to the season.

Wilks' first game as the interim head coach presents a stiff challenge against the Los Angeles Rams on the road with a backup quarterback in P.J. Walker.

According to SI Sportsbook , the Rams are 10.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 40.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games.

The Panthers are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games.

Carolina is 8-3-1 in its last 12 matchups with the Rams.

Carolina is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games.

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Carolina's last 19 games against NFC West opponents.

LOS ANGELES RAMS TRENDS

The Rams are 1-6 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Los Angeles's last seven games.

Los Angeles is 5-0 SU in their last five games against NFC South opponents.

The Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games played in October.

The Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games.

