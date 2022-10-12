ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation

STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
STEARNS, KY
1450wlaf.com

A man wanted by police arrested by deputy while on routine patrol

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was patrolling on Fox Cove Lane in the Bethlehem community last Friday when he came in contact with David Kyle Riggs. Phillips checked with Central Dispatch for any outstanding warrants on Riggs and learned he had an active...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Campbell County Sheriff
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
KNOXVILLE, TN
somerset106.com

Laurel County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Man on ATV not able to out run the Tennessee Highway Patrol

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro man was not able to speed away from the THP for long on Monday afternoon. Around 3pm, Michael James Boshears was riding a motorcycle (CORRECTION an ATV) without a helmet, according to a report from the Campbell County Jail. A trooper with the Highway Patrol saw the helmet-less Boshears and attempted to make a traffic stop. Though, based on the report, Boshears did not stop.
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries at noon on Thursday, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

