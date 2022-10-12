Read full article on original website
KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
clayconews.com
Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation
STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he helped rescue
A Blount County Sheriff's Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.
1450wlaf.com
A man wanted by police arrested by deputy while on routine patrol
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was patrolling on Fox Cove Lane in the Bethlehem community last Friday when he came in contact with David Kyle Riggs. Phillips checked with Central Dispatch for any outstanding warrants on Riggs and learned he had an active...
wymt.com
Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KPD: Two suspects stopped in police chase not involved in fatal East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims, KPD said in a Twitter post on Thursday. The shooting occurred on Parkview Avenue near South Chestnut Street, KPD said. More than a dozen officers responded to the scene. Three victims were transported from the...
Lawsuit seeks $1.5 million after 2021 death at Claiborne County Jail
The father of a man who died at the Claiborne County Jail last year has filed a $1.5 million federal lawsuit alleging police and jail employees failed to seek proper medical care and his son died of a drug overdose unnecessarily.
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
wymt.com
Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor, 36. She was found dead in Clay County. At the time,...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
1450wlaf.com
Man on ATV not able to out run the Tennessee Highway Patrol
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro man was not able to speed away from the THP for long on Monday afternoon. Around 3pm, Michael James Boshears was riding a motorcycle (CORRECTION an ATV) without a helmet, according to a report from the Campbell County Jail. A trooper with the Highway Patrol saw the helmet-less Boshears and attempted to make a traffic stop. Though, based on the report, Boshears did not stop.
brianhornback.com
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries at noon on Thursday, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said...
1450wlaf.com
ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
