Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Late Jefferson County sheriff named county's Veteran of the Year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Veterans Association named the late Fred Abdalla Sr. as its Veteran of the Year at a ceremony Friday at Friendship Park. Many say the late sheriff was well deserved of the honor and were happy to spend the day celebrating him along with some of his family members.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention returns to Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

Last year, the Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention saw major success at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. That’s why it’s back in 2022 -- and bigger. “Last year being the first year, we had people saying you’ll never pull this off. Well, it was huge and so successful. And this year will be bigger than last year,” Convention Organizer Dennis Gilbert said.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Jefferson County blood drive deemed a success

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Joint Vocational School hosted its first blood drive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school’s health technologies program and The Red Cross paired up in order to make the event work. Students hoping to venture out into the healthcare field...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Hillside slides in the plans for East End Park in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville Parks and Recreation received a large donation from the state that will allow East End Playground to grow. In 2019, the playground had a full renovation. Since then, there has been an on-going effort to add more. The city -- and...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Domestic Violence Awareness Month shines spotlight on area services

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — October is officially Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Belmont County. After recent years have seen cases rising, one organization is doing everything it can to get the word out about its services. “Domestic violence is more than just physical abuse on a woman,” Tri-County Help...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Free dental care appointments for all Military and Veterans

Wellsburg, W.Va — Almost Heaven Family Dentistry in Wellsburg is participating in Freedom Day USA, a national thank you to the military. On Oct. 25, the dentist office will be allowing all military and veterans to receive free dental care appointments. Anything that can be done within an hour...
WELLSBURG, WV
WFMJ.com

Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot

Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

WVU's Gee headlines Marshall County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday evening at the Moundsville Penitentiary. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was the guest speaker, while Bernie Twigg and the Moundsville Economic Development Council were honored. "It's a time to reflect from the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Tri B's Coffee Shop to host women-owned business spotlight event

AT Tri B’s Coffee Shop in Toronto, you can get a cup of Joe – and learn of the amazing things female business owners are doing in the Gem City. "It’s nice to be able to stay in your small town and get what you need, and we didn't used to have that. So, it’s really exciting the way Toronto is growing," Tri B’s owner Abigail Lemasters said.
TORONTO, OH
WTRF

Jefferson County road closures next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

United Steel Workers, Cleveland-Cliffs have new pact

WEIRTON, W.Va. — United Steel Workers at Cleveland-Cliff’s Weirton facility have a new contract. The four-year pact covers 12,000 workers at 13 Cliffs plants, including Weirton. The new deal raises base wages by 20%, offers improved insurance for active and retired workers, as well as providing improved pension,...
WEIRTON, WV

