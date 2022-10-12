ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
thededicatedhouse.com

3 Signs Your Heat Pump Needs Service

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Having a heat pump is often a more efficient choice than a standard furnace or forced-air system. These use electricity to heat and cool your home by transferring energy from the outdoor air. But even still, this type of system still needs to be serviced and...
schoolbusfleet.com

Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology

Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
