WOOD
Overcoming anxiety and depression as a community
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services and Priority Health have come together to help families in our community when it comes to anxiety and depression. More than ever, many are worried and uncertain about what tomorrow holds. Wedgwood and Priority Health both offer several resources to their patients when it comes to dealing with anxiety and depression. They want you to know that you are not alone in you struggle and that they are here to help.
WOOD
Being the one to make a difference in the community
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The 2nd annual Be the One Run put on by Biggby that supports the organization I Understand Love Heals took place on October 9th. Biggby is all about loving yourself and what better way to help support a friend or loved one then over a cup of Coffee. Coffee brings us together as a community and Biggby knows this, so they started their buy one give one Wednesdays to spread love and support. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue Biggby encourages you to talk to someone about it.
whtc.com
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those in need
Step inside the Calvary Church food pantry in Grand Rapids and notice its intentionality.
Grand Rapids Housing Commission tapped for federal program helping families create, grow savings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRCH) is among 18 nationwide chosen to participate in a federal program aimed at helping residents create and grow personal savings. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the Moving to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program was expanding...
WOOD
Discussing over the counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to talk about hearing health and a new change when it comes to hearing aids. Over the counter hearing aids will be available for those 18 and older online and in some retail stores and does not require a test from a doctor first. While that makes hearing aids more accessible, you may still have some questions about your hearing health so Dr. Keenan recommends you still talk to a doctor first before you purchase over the counter products.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
WOOD
Annual event benefits The Girls Choral Academy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
Twin sisters recognized for community service throughout Kent Co.
Two well-known West Michigan women were recognized Wednesday for their work within the Kent County community.
wgvunews.org
Area heart programs form Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan
Grand Rapids had been the largest metropolitan area in the country with only one open-heart surgery program. “I think there’s been some lack of choice here. There’s been patients who have left Grand Rapids to receive care whether it’s in Ann Arbor or Cleveland Clinic or Mayo Clinic and even leaving the state.”
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
WOOD
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
WOOD
Local cannabis company holds pumpkin drive
A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) Kentwood Police Department hosts recruitment event. The Kentwood...
WOOD
KDPS officer who died of cancer honored for service
Kalamazoo and surrounding communities gathered Friday to celebrate the life of a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who died last week, remembering him as a fighter and servant to others. (Oct. 14, 2022) KDPS officer who died of cancer honored for service. Kalamazoo and surrounding communities gathered Friday to...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Great Lakes Dentures and Implants opens in Plainwell
Transforming lives, one smile at a time. That’s the goal of Dr. Sam McGuire and the rest of the staff at Great Lakes Dentures and Implants, which held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6. In addition to complete, partial and fixed dentures, the clinic—located at 380 Oaks...
WOOD
What’s new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
