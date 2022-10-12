Read full article on original website
Related
She Said No! Watch This New York Hockey Fan Get Embarrassed After Proposal
Wedding proposals at sporting events have become a very prevalent thing recently. Some would argue that they've become over-done, but that's not why we're here today. We're here because something rare happened during an in-game proposal in New York last night. The setting was UBS Arena, the recently-opened home of the Islanders, and the new crown jewel of Elmont, New York. The Islanders were playing their home opener against the Florida Panthers, but honestly, the game feels as though it's taken a back seat to what you're about to watch next.
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
Latham Native Trying To Earn World Series Ring For Dodgers
It's been a long road for former Shaker High School pitcher, Tommy Kahnle, since he became one of the most valuable middle relievers in all of Major League Baseball in 2019. That year, the Latham native pitched in 72 games for the New York Yankees amassing 27 "holds" with an impressive 3.67 ERA. Kahnle's money pitch, the knee-buckling change-up, was amongst the best in baseball. Then after only one game in the COVID shortened 2020 season, injury struck his valuable right elbow and Kahnle's relationship with the Yankees ended.
Will Ridicule Help Simmons Bring A Championship To Brooklyn?
Brooklyn Nets point-guard Ben Simmons is a 3-time NBA All Star. The 26 year-old, who owns a 16 point-per-game average with nearly 8 assists, seems to be getting used to being a social media target for "haters." Few people have sympathy for the struggles of those pulling home $35.4 million each year playing professional basketball. However, even when Simmons claimed struggles with mental illness, many critics showed zero compassion. Now the 6'11" star is trying to use that negative energy to drive his success.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0