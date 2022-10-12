Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Missourinet
Missouri’s average ACT score ranks higher than national average (LISTEN)
Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for the class of 2022 is higher than the national average of 19.8. A perfect ACT score is 36. According to ACT, the national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 is the lowest in more than three decades – and the first time since 1991 that the average was below 20.0.
Missouri, Kansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
Yuengling to begin selling beer in Missouri
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
This invention won people’s choice in 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) announced the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas - People's Choice during their Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
WIBW
Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Country singer Logan Mize returns home to Kansas
Country singer and songwriter Logan Mize is a Kansas native growing up in Clearwater. His wife is from Andale, and after spending years in Nashville, they chose to move back to Kansas.
KCTV 5
Kansas victim notification system upgraded as domestic violence report issued
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas victim notification system has received some timely upgrades as the KBI’s domestic violence report is issued. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, that enhancements to the state’s victim notification system were recently launched. The move comes as providers and criminal justice leaders mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Chilly morning clears way for pleasant afternoon
A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Kansas and northern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. After sunrise temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures return to the middle 40s overnight as the wind changes direction from the northwest. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s but another front will sink southward dropping those numbers significantly.
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
Missouri Dude at Bennett Springs Fishing with Dog in His Backpack
My dad used to fish at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri all the time. He never did it with a dog in his backpack which is something I've just seen accomplished thanks to a brand new video share. This interesting fishing moment from Bennett Springs included a brief backstory...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
