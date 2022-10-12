ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Missourinet

Missouri’s average ACT score ranks higher than national average (LISTEN)

Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for the class of 2022 is higher than the national average of 19.8. A perfect ACT score is 36. According to ACT, the national average ACT Composite score for the high school class of 2022 is the lowest in more than three decades – and the first time since 1991 that the average was below 20.0.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Lager Country
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
KANSAS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCTV 5

Kansas victim notification system upgraded as domestic violence report issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas victim notification system has received some timely upgrades as the KBI’s domestic violence report is issued. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, that enhancements to the state’s victim notification system were recently launched. The move comes as providers and criminal justice leaders mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly morning clears way for pleasant afternoon

A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Kansas and northern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. After sunrise temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures return to the middle 40s overnight as the wind changes direction from the northwest. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s but another front will sink southward dropping those numbers significantly.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy