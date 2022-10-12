Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’14 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome, Chevy chassis, 34K mi., very clean, comes w/ car dolly – 979-830-7928. For Sale: Kenmore 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, black, has ice maker $200 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white,...
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE VFD CHICKEN & SAUSAGE BBQ FUNDRAISER SATURDAY
The public can support the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at a drive-thru fundraiser. Plates of chicken and sausage barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerville fire station at 742 Memory Lane. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchased from...
kwhi.com
TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND
The 7th Annual Texas Arts and Music Festival is coming to downtown Brenham this weekend. Two days of art displays, live mural paintings, shopping and entertainment are in store tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan says the various art murals have quickly become a staple in downtown.
kwhi.com
OKTOBERFEST SUNDAY AT BRENHAM AMERICAN LEGION HALL
The Brenham American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate Oktoberfest on Sunday. The second annual celebration at the American Legion Hall will offer a day of German-themed festivities, music, food and fun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meals of barbecue pork loin steak, German potato salad, baked beans...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
wtaw.com
Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage
Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
kwhi.com
STEVEN LOVING NAMED NEW BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL
The City of Brenham has named a new fire marshal. At Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Williams introduced Steven Loving as the new fire marshal. A firefighter since 1987, Loving comes to Brenham from the Corpus Christi area, having worked for the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department and Aransas Pass Fire Department. He has also worked for Tri-County EMS, the Port Aransas Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office. He has served as the San Patricio County Fire Marshal since 2015.
kwhi.com
AC ISSUES AT BRENHAM POST OFFICE RESTRICT PRINTING OF POSTAGE, PREPAID LABELS
Air conditioning problems at the Brenham post office are restricting certain services. A post office clerk tells KWHI that because of the air conditioning unit being out, they are unable to print postage and print out prepaid labels via QR codes. This is because the thermal postage printers jam up when the post office gets above a certain temperature.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR TRAILS WEST GATE COMPANY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) morning for a gate company in Chappell Hill. The Chamber will welcome new member Trails West Gate Company, located at 11440 Highway 290 East. Trails West offers custom gates and entrances for ranches, residential driveways and commercial...
kwhi.com
ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO LITTLE FREE LIBRARY FUND
Little Free Libraries in Brenham received support via a donation from a local organization. The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated $750 to the Fortnightly Club of Brenham’s Little Free Library fund on Thursday. Proceeds came from the society’s Hot Nights Cold Brews tasting event at Ant Street Inn during Hot Nights Cool Tunes in July.
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO POTENTIALLY CREATE NO PARKING ZONE ON PRAIRIE LEA STREET
The Brenham City Council will vote today (Thursday) on whether to restrict parking on a section of Prairie Lea Street. The recommendation coming before the council is to create a no parking zone for both sides of Prairie Lea Street, starting at College Avenue and stretching south to West Fifth Street.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
