Chappell Hill, TX

THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’14 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome, Chevy chassis, 34K mi., very clean, comes w/ car dolly – 979-830-7928. For Sale: Kenmore 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, black, has ice maker $200 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white,...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH

A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
BRENHAM, TX
SOMERVILLE VFD CHICKEN & SAUSAGE BBQ FUNDRAISER SATURDAY

The public can support the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at a drive-thru fundraiser. Plates of chicken and sausage barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerville fire station at 742 Memory Lane. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchased from...
SOMERVILLE, TX
TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND

The 7th Annual Texas Arts and Music Festival is coming to downtown Brenham this weekend. Two days of art displays, live mural paintings, shopping and entertainment are in store tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan says the various art murals have quickly become a staple in downtown.
BRENHAM, TX
Chappell Hill, TX
OKTOBERFEST SUNDAY AT BRENHAM AMERICAN LEGION HALL

The Brenham American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate Oktoberfest on Sunday. The second annual celebration at the American Legion Hall will offer a day of German-themed festivities, music, food and fun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meals of barbecue pork loin steak, German potato salad, baked beans...
BRENHAM, TX
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
HOUSTON, TX
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage

Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
BRYAN, TX
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX
STEVEN LOVING NAMED NEW BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL

The City of Brenham has named a new fire marshal. At Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Williams introduced Steven Loving as the new fire marshal. A firefighter since 1987, Loving comes to Brenham from the Corpus Christi area, having worked for the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department and Aransas Pass Fire Department. He has also worked for Tri-County EMS, the Port Aransas Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office. He has served as the San Patricio County Fire Marshal since 2015.
BRENHAM, TX
AC ISSUES AT BRENHAM POST OFFICE RESTRICT PRINTING OF POSTAGE, PREPAID LABELS

Air conditioning problems at the Brenham post office are restricting certain services. A post office clerk tells KWHI that because of the air conditioning unit being out, they are unable to print postage and print out prepaid labels via QR codes. This is because the thermal postage printers jam up when the post office gets above a certain temperature.
BRENHAM, TX
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO LITTLE FREE LIBRARY FUND

Little Free Libraries in Brenham received support via a donation from a local organization. The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated $750 to the Fortnightly Club of Brenham’s Little Free Library fund on Thursday. Proceeds came from the society’s Hot Nights Cold Brews tasting event at Ant Street Inn during Hot Nights Cool Tunes in July.
BRENHAM, TX
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power

The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
HOUSTON, TX
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX

