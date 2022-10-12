ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for theDisaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required to...
WESH

Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs

There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Flagler County motorcycle crash

PALM COAST, Fla. — Troopers say two people are dead after a crash in Flagler County. According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seminole Woods Boulevard and Sesame Boulevard. Officials say the two people killed were thrown from a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy