WESH
Seminole County continues to combat flooding, inundated wells and mosquitoes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Monday. Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health in Seminole health officer Donna Walsh and Seminole County Watershed Management Division manager Shannon Wetzel were in attendance.
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
WESH
Downtown Sanford businesses eager to serve customers as nearby flooding persists
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's businesses have a message for anyone looking to drop by: they're open for business. The historic flooding all up and down the St. Johns River in Seminole County is still an issue for some, but not for the majority of the business community. Lake Monroe...
WESH
Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for theDisaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required to...
WESH
Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
WESH
Flagler officials face difficult decisions following Hurricane Ian destruction
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach leaders will have a big decision to make in the next few weeks: Whether to try and reopen the pier in the short term or leave it closed since it's scheduled to be demolished and replaced with a concrete structure next year. "Ian...
WESH
Sanford pizza shop owner donates pies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County restaurant owner is offering up his expertise and volunteering his time to cook pizzas for those most impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. The Sanford Pizza Company building, located right on the Riverwalk in downtown Sanford, remains surrounded by water. But that...
WESH
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs
There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
WESH
Couple stabbed to death in Deltona while children were home, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff to hold update at noon. WESH 2 will stream above. A man and woman from Deltona were stabbed to death Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County sheriff's office. Deputies were called to a home at 2742 Gramercy Dr.,...
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Flagler County motorcycle crash
PALM COAST, Fla. — Troopers say two people are dead after a crash in Flagler County. According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seminole Woods Boulevard and Sesame Boulevard. Officials say the two people killed were thrown from a...
WESH
Person of interest arrested in Daytona Beach Shores after 4 Oklahoma men shot, dismembered
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A person of interest in the grisly killing of four Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. According to the Okmulgee Police Department, Joe Kennedy was taken into custody in Daytona Beach Shores. He is charged with grand theft auto and being held without bond.
WESH
DeLand senior aims to accomplish additional weightlifting goals before graduating high school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One DeLand weightlifter is still coming to grips with all the accomplishments she has been able to muscle so far. WESH caught up with the weightlifter, who still has one major goal she would like to check off before graduating from high school. What's now...
WESH
Man accused of killing 77-year-old nursing home resident declared incompetent to stand trial
PALM COAST, Fla. — A nursing home resident in Palm Coast accused of murdering another resident in May has been declared incompetent to stand trial and has been released from jail into the custody of a relative. Cliff Mody, 73, was arrested in May after investigators said he beat...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
