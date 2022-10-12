ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football team defeats Livingston to improve to 6-2

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Livingston, 52-7, on Thursday night, Oct. 13, at the IHS football field under rainy conditions. The Blue Knights won their second straight game and improved to 6-2 on the season. Irvington senior and Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler rushed...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Newark Collegiate

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football enjoyed an impressive 41-20 victory over Newark Collegiate on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hurrell Field. Junior quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, junior David Kelly ran for 137 yards on 22 carries, and Frankie Renois rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Ridgers. Renois also had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Orange in ECT preliminary round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 9-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at home. Senior Ava Kotronis had two goals to lead eight goal scorers for Glen Ridge, which improved to 5-6-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls soccer team advances to ECT first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals, including one in overtime, to lead the 16th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over No. 17 seed Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Homecoming royalty crowned at West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seniors Shane Donagher and Cara Baluzy were crowned homecoming royalty along with honorary royalty Nick Velazquez and Stephanie Bermeo on Oct. 7 in Suriano Stadium, where West Orange took on rival East Orange Campus in the homecoming game. The revamped gender-neutral, nonbinary selection process was...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Early voting locations in Essex County announced

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:. Watsessing Park...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Esports program at Bloomfield HS is thriving

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School esports program is thriving. The program is under the direction of Zeth Bell, a mathematics and coding teacher at the high school. Last year, Bell inherited the position of Computer/Gaming Club adviser. At the time, the club had a small population of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bail Reform Poster Boy Wanted On Warrants Out Of Eight North Jersey Towns Nabbed By Maywood PD

A serial burglar wanted on warrants out of no fewer than eight towns in four counties was captured by Maywood police and charged with a break-in at a local dry cleaner. Nicolas G. Torres, 40, of Passaic, has been repeatedly arrested and then subsequently released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, mostly on commercial burglary charges, over the past several years, records show.
MAYWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge rescinds water-related state of emergency

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge has rescinded its state of emergency, as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission has completed the repair. The pressurizing and testing of the system are complete. The state of emergency regarding water usage is now rescinded.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

