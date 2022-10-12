ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Working from home has tripled in Connecticut since 2019

Since COVID, one-in-five Connecticut residents work from home, according to a new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. The latest American Community Survey, based on census data between 2019 and 2021, shows the number of people working from home in Connecticut has nearly tripled. Before the pandemic, one-in-18 Connecticut residents...
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
NBC Connecticut

Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million

“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
WTNH

6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
WTNH

Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
wshu.org

Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average

State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Stefanowski, Lamont Talk Taxes With Connecticut Retailers

On taxes and unemployment insurance debt, Connecticut retailers heard cautious optimism from Gov. Ned Lamont as well as promises from Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski during separate pitches in a Wednesday morning election forum at Hartford’s Bushnell Center. Both major party candidates addressed an annual gathering of the Connecticut...
thecentersquare.com

Unemployment claims are dropping in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – More Connecticut residents are returning to work. The latest Department of Labor report shows a decrease in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. By adding another 2,900 jobs in August, the state stands roughly 36,000 jobs less than it recorded in January 2020 with a high of 1.7 million.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation

In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary

It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
Eyewitness News

Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30. Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session. Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a...
ctnewsjunkie.com

PURA Approves Matching Payment Program For Winter 2022-23

Members of Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Wednesday approved the gas and electric distribution companies’ matching payment program for the 2022-23 winter heating season. The three-member commission voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the program in its first “energy affordability annual review” docket. The initiative...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
WTNH

‘Phone in one hand, ticket in another’: DOT warns of distracted driving

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Highway Safety Office urged people to pay attention while driving.  From October 15 to October 31, they have enforced statewide distracted driving laws. The goal was to increase police presence on the roads and prevent future accidents.  “A driver’s focus should be on the road, not […]
Community Policy