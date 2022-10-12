Read full article on original website
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wshu.org
Working from home has tripled in Connecticut since 2019
Since COVID, one-in-five Connecticut residents work from home, according to a new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. The latest American Community Survey, based on census data between 2019 and 2021, shows the number of people working from home in Connecticut has nearly tripled. Before the pandemic, one-in-18 Connecticut residents...
NBC Connecticut
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
CT rent assistance program receives another $11 million in funding
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
wshu.org
Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average
State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stefanowski, Lamont Talk Taxes With Connecticut Retailers
On taxes and unemployment insurance debt, Connecticut retailers heard cautious optimism from Gov. Ned Lamont as well as promises from Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski during separate pitches in a Wednesday morning election forum at Hartford’s Bushnell Center. Both major party candidates addressed an annual gathering of the Connecticut...
thecentersquare.com
Unemployment claims are dropping in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – More Connecticut residents are returning to work. The latest Department of Labor report shows a decrease in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. By adding another 2,900 jobs in August, the state stands roughly 36,000 jobs less than it recorded in January 2020 with a high of 1.7 million.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation
In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
Gov. Lamont’s office ordered to take training on CT open records law
The CT Freedom of Information Commission ordered the staff to attend open records law training after they failed to fulfill an FOI request for two years.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary
It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
Eyewitness News
Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30. Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session. Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
PURA Approves Matching Payment Program For Winter 2022-23
Members of Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Wednesday approved the gas and electric distribution companies’ matching payment program for the 2022-23 winter heating season. The three-member commission voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the program in its first “energy affordability annual review” docket. The initiative...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
NewsTimes
Stop & Shop weighs how it will fill spaces vacated by People's United branches in Connecticut
The closure of 21 People's United Bank branches in Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut has left the Massachusetts-based grocery chain with a decision to make regarding what is the best use for the now-empty space. Maura O'Brien, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman, said officials with the supermarket chain are...
‘Phone in one hand, ticket in another’: DOT warns of distracted driving
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Highway Safety Office urged people to pay attention while driving. From October 15 to October 31, they have enforced statewide distracted driving laws. The goal was to increase police presence on the roads and prevent future accidents. “A driver’s focus should be on the road, not […]
