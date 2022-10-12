8am – 4pm, Monday through Friday. 1 in 8 children in Wyoming face hunger. Fire District #1 firefighters are aiming to sell as many tickets as possible to raise money for the Re-duced-Cost Meal Program at School District #1. This program allows for many children in the district to have a meal at breakfast and lunch at a reduced cost. For many students and families, the meals provided through this program are the only meals the children may eat. With the rising cost of food products, the firefighters are asking for your help.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO