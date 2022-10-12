Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Couple Honored for Pond and Garden Tour Contributions
GREEN RIVER — Green River residents Wiley and Toni Morgan’s 20-year plus dedication to the city’s pond and garden tours has been recognized with a plaque along Uinta Drive. The Green River Pond and Garden tour has been a staple in Sweetwater County for over two decades...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
sweetwaternow.com
Fight Food Insecurity When You Enter to WIN A BUFFALO!
8am – 4pm, Monday through Friday. 1 in 8 children in Wyoming face hunger. Fire District #1 firefighters are aiming to sell as many tickets as possible to raise money for the Re-duced-Cost Meal Program at School District #1. This program allows for many children in the district to have a meal at breakfast and lunch at a reduced cost. For many students and families, the meals provided through this program are the only meals the children may eat. With the rising cost of food products, the firefighters are asking for your help.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Treasurer warns of potential scam
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto advises taxpayers to be aware of a potential scam circulating via U.S. Mail. A business contacted the County Treasurer’s Office to report that they had received a letter from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. The envelope included an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED.” The enclosed document was a ‘Distraint Warrant’ informing the recipient of unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property.
sweetwaternow.com
Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)
Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born February 24, 1979 in Laramie, WY, the daughter of Thomas Earl Burris and Sorrel Oneida Iverson. Codi was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She...
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 1 Board Approves Virtual Learning Policy
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees approved a policy this week that will allow student to temporarily access classes through virtual learning in accordance with Wyoming Department of Education regulations. The policy was approved partly because school districts in Wyoming need to...
sweetwaternow.com
Leesa Kuhlmann – D
Tell us a little about yourself. I am a Wyoming native and have taught for over 40 years in Sweetwater County. I belong to the Wyoming Education Association-Retired as their secretary/treasurer. The Wyoming Education Association has endorsed me as an education-friendly candidate. I have served in several leadership roles in...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Diesel James Antila
Diesel James Antila was born on October 12, 2022, at 2:17 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents McKayla and Timothy Antila and his big...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
sweetwaternow.com
House Fire Claims Life of Rock Springs Resident Wednesday Morning
ROCK SPRINGS — One person died and one person was injured in a house fire on C Street in Rock Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD). On Wednesday morning around 4:07 a.m. the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense. Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage. Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0,...
sweetwaternow.com
Lyons Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary Today
ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Jay and Carolee Lyon are excited to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. Jay Lyon and Carolee Valko were married on October 13, 1962 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Father Manuel Cabrera officiating. The couple have been blessed...
sweetwaternow.com
Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth With Second Straight Win
ROCK SPRINGS — The 2022 postseason is now a reality after the Rock Springs Tigers knocked off Laramie Friday night 35-13. Stringing together their second straight win, the Tigers earned a right to play a road playoff game. Rock Springs climbed from a seven point deficit in the first quarter and dominated the remainder of the game.
