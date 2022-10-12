ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LATAM Airlines prepares to exit bankruptcy in November

 3 days ago
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN) detailed a financing plan on Wednesday that the company hopes will finalize its exit from bankruptcy in the first week of November.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in 2020 after airline travel plummeted during the pandemic and won court approval that June. The reorganization plan would inject about $8 billion into the airline through a combination of capital increase, issue of convertible bonds and new debt.

In a note sent to the market regulator late Tuesday night, LATAM detailed the structure of its exit financing that includes a $500 million revolving credit facility and a five-year term loan facility of $1.1 billion.

It also includes $450 million in senior secured notes due in 2027 and $700 million in senior secured notes due in 2029 as well as $750 million five-year bridge-to-notes and another $750 million in seven-year bridge-to-notes.

"In the coming weeks we expect to emerge from Chapter 11 with approximately U.S.$2.2 billion of liquidity and a debt reduction of approximately 35% compared to the debt we had outstanding before entering into this process,” LATAM's CEO Roberto Alvo said in a press release.

The company intends to underwrite the bridging credit lines, the revolving credit line and the term financing on Wednesday. In addition, the offering of the bonds is expected to close on Oct. 18.

Report by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

