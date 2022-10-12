Every week in our local papers, for some time now, citizens have been writing in asking us to support a particular candidate for a particular office. As a pastor of a local church, I feel it is inappropriate for me to designate a particular person for any given office. But as a pastor and as a Christian, I do feel it most appropriate to encourage that when any of us vote, we choose those candidates who are more interested in others than they are in themselves. I encourage my parishioners to vote for those who they know will serve all of the people, especially the least among us. Any candidate who does not have the interests of all the people in mind, when they ask for our votes, should not even be considered. We can only have a just, open, and fair society if there is more of a balance between the haves and the have-nots. That would truly make our country “great.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO