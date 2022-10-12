Read full article on original website
WAPS Board to vote on borrowing more for W-K, Jefferson HVAC
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board is expected to decide at its October 18 meeting how it will move forward with installing geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at two elementary schools after bids came in millions over budget. Earlier this year, the School Board issued about...
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
Lover of reading leaves $300K to Winona library
The Winona Public Library is a valuable institution for the city, and former Winonan James William Werner certainly thought so. In fact, Werner left the library with $300,000 after his passing to help further reading and education in the city. The library recently received Werner’s unprecedented, generous gift and hopes...
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were down in Winona and Buffalo counties and up in Trempealeau County in the latest reports, and children as young as 5 are now eligible for updated Omicron-specific booster shots. Winona County - medium. Winona County had 59 confirmed COVID cases during the week of October 8,...
Vote Chris Meyer for County Board
I’ve known Chris Meyer for a decade, and one thing I can tell you is that she cares deeply about our community. As an Americorps member at Winona County, I witnessed Chris volunteer hundreds of hours to teach gardening, and then grow and deliver food from the community garden to the food shelves and free meal programs in Winona and Lewiston with her fellow Master Gardeners.
Winona Friendship Center programming
The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Watch for traffic changes near Sarnia, Frontenac
Thank you for watching out for others, and remember, Winona Health is always accessible from Parks Ave off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Construction continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona but be alert for traffic changes as the work progresses. Here is an update on current...
Chris Meyer supports victim services
I’m a longtime volunteer and previous board member at the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW). I’ve seen how very important advocacy and support services are for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The ACW helps 600 or more such victims each year. I’m grateful to Winona County for helping the ACW provide these services and to Commissioner Chris Meyer in particular for her support. Her opponent seems to be using an unfortunate mistake made by a single staff person for political purposes and in a way that could ultimately hurt our community. Please vote Chris Meyer for District 1 county commissioner.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Leaders should care for the least among us
Every week in our local papers, for some time now, citizens have been writing in asking us to support a particular candidate for a particular office. As a pastor of a local church, I feel it is inappropriate for me to designate a particular person for any given office. But as a pastor and as a Christian, I do feel it most appropriate to encourage that when any of us vote, we choose those candidates who are more interested in others than they are in themselves. I encourage my parishioners to vote for those who they know will serve all of the people, especially the least among us. Any candidate who does not have the interests of all the people in mind, when they ask for our votes, should not even be considered. We can only have a just, open, and fair society if there is more of a balance between the haves and the have-nots. That would truly make our country “great.”
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Vote Dan Wilson for MN Senate
As a registered nurse and a retired social worker, I am concerned about physical and mental health care for all people, especially how these issues relate to climate change concerns that many voters have. People who don't work in health care may not understand the amount of medical waste that has been generated, and then multiplied exponentially, since the pandemic began. And the mental health issues I worry about that are related to climate change could be called "climate anxiety."
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Harvest House to hear from Catholic Worker
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Our speaker will be Diane Leutgeb Munson from the Winona Catholic Worker. Please bring an item or monetary donation. Needed items are coffee,peanut butter and jelly, canned soups and microwavable meals, toilet paper, laundry detergent (pods preferred), toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors and shaving cream, deodorant (men's and women's), socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming
Construction continues to progress on the 3/4-mile stretch of Hwy 43/Mankato Ave. between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. It’s been a while since we’ve checked in, so we wanted to give you an update. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor Hoffman Construction is reconstructing this important road...
