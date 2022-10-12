ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FOX16 tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas

By Claire Kreuz
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfoI5_0iVvWZmS00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.

The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas has been in operation for more than 20 years. They have two floors filled with various rooms based on classic and current horror films. They also employ more than 40 actors to play characters like Pennywise, Michael Myers, Freddy Kruger and more.

Team investigates the paranormal history buried beneath the surface of the Arkansas State Crime Lab

Claire Kreuz went through the haunted house to give a glimpse into what you’ll experience during your stay at the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

At the Movies: Film Critic reviews ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ ‘To Leslie’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Luckiest Girl Alive” and “To Leslie” on FOX16 Good Day Arkansas. “Luckiest Girl Alive” is streaming on Netflix. The platform describes the film as a writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life unraveling when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Haunted Houses#The Haunted Hotel Of#Nexstar Media Inc
onlyinark.com

Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KATV

After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy