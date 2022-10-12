Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday
Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes.
WEATHER ALERT– SEVER THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 549 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 355 PM CDT WED OCT 12 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-031-037-055-071-099-101-109-117-119-149-181-187-189- 130300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0549.221012T2055Z-221013T0300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE DAVIDSON GILES HARDIN LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY RUTHERFORD WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MEG...JAN...SHV...LZK...
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022. Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. We know it’s not even Halloween yet, but it’s time to register your float for the 2022 Ashland City Christmas Parade!
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities for the entire family.
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
Middle Tennessee breweries prepared for carbon dioxide supply issues
Despite an incoming carbon dioxide shortage, local breweries say they can handle any supply chain disruptions thanks to partnerships with suppliers.
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Pediatricians see spike in RSV cases, advise parents to watch for virus
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, is a respiratory infection that shares many similarities with the common cold, but it can be much more dangerous to children ages 5 and under. Health experts and local pediatricians say the virus is spreading rapidly and early across the nation and the […]
Program to install 5,000 free smoke alarms across TN
The program has been credited with saving 300+ lives in Tennessee since it started running a decade ago.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
clarksvillenow.com
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math Come to Life Across Middle Tennessee for TN STEAM Festival
The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions! A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org. The Festival’s popular STEAM-a-Palooza returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4...
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0