Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT– SEVER THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 549 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 355 PM CDT WED OCT 12 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-031-037-055-071-099-101-109-117-119-149-181-187-189- 130300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0549.221012T2055Z-221013T0300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE DAVIDSON GILES HARDIN LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY RUTHERFORD WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MEG...JAN...SHV...LZK...
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
State
WSMV

Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast

Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
#South Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee
Rutherford Source

8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities for the entire family.
weatherboy.com

100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today

More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
Weather
Environment
NWS
WJHL

Pediatricians see spike in RSV cases, advise parents to watch for virus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, is a respiratory infection that shares many similarities with the common cold, but it can be much more dangerous to children ages 5 and under. Health experts and local pediatricians say the virus is spreading rapidly and early across the nation and the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Rutherford Source

