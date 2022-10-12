Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Draymond Green divorce with the Golden State Warriors inevitable after latest incident
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined their local broadcast to talk Draymond Green during Tuesday’s preseason game against
ESPN
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
Draymond Green downplays Jordan Poole punch, Warriors contract situation in return: 'I'm a professional'
Draymond Green has rejoined the Golden State Warriors, and it would be understandable if the mood were a bit tense after his punch of teammate Jordan Poole. He's just trying to move past it. The veteran spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since stepping away from the team,...
Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Future With Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career in the Bay Area. But with his contract expiring soon and no extension on the horizon, will he finish it with the Warriors?. Speaking to the media this week, Green reflected on previously stating that he doesn't believe...
Report: Draymond’s future with Warriors beyond this season in ‘serious doubt’
Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors beyond this season is reportedly in “doubt.” The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year took a self-imposed leave of absence last week after punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
Kevin Durant has interesting comments on Draymond Green altercation
Kevin Durant is opening up a bit this week about the recent scandal involving his best frenemy. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN and gave his thoughts on ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month. “It’s rare,” said...
