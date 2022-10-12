ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

tpr.org

Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off

This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KENS 5

'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants

SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

