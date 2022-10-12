Read full article on original website
Early voting in San Antonio starts in 10 days. Here's what you should know.
When does it start? Where can I vote? MySA helps you out.
Bexar County sheriff identifies crime in immigrant flights investigation
The crime could be used to bring charges to potential suspects.
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard are crime victims
Sheriff Javier Salazar also confirmed his office has identified suspects responsible for luring the migrants onto the planes.
tpr.org
Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off
This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
Judge orders Bexar County to add dozens more voting locations around San Antonio for midterms
The county must operate 388 voting centers to comply with state law, Visiting Judge Martha Tanner ruled.
San Antonio immigration attorneys indicted for impersonation scheme
One attorney impersonated the other about 100 times.
tpr.org
Beto O'Rourke rejects governor's property tax relief efforts, spending on education
Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a stop in San Antonio on Thursday touted his property tax relief plan and his record on education spending, drawing a quick response from Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The Republican Abbott, during a speech to members at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon,...
KTSA
Bexar County Fire Department to unveil new fire station on far west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Department is set for an open house to unveil a brand new fire station for District 7 Fire Rescue on Sunday. Growth in the area demanded an expansion for the unit that was previously housed in an older, smaller facility at the same location.
Amid 'alarming increase' in SAPD officer suicides, city leaders say more must be done for first responders
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officers' Association is addressing what it is calling an alarming increase in officer suicides, and city leaders say more must be done to help first responders. Recent numbers from the organization show that since February 2021, eight officers have died by suicide....
KSAT 12
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2,475 fine for loaded gun incident at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez on Friday paid a $2,475 civil penalty, weeks after a loaded gun was found in her carry-on luggage at the San Antonio International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had proposed fining the judge $4,950, according to a...
Sysco settles federal claims that its San Antonio-area warehouse discriminated against job applicants
The company discriminated against 180 women and 190 Black men who sought jobs, according to federal allegations.
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
tpr.org
Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services’ executive director steps down
The executive director of a San Antonio-based foster placement agency stepped down the day after a story from TPR shined a light on irregularities at the agency that takes about $2 million from the state each year to place vulnerable children in homes. On September 29th, TPR published a story...
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
KSAT 12
World-class linear park to debut upgrades as first phase nears completion
SAN ANTONIO – San Pedro Creek Culture Park is a one-of-a-kind urban greenspace on the western edge of downtown San Antonio. The park officially debuted to the public on May 5, 2018. The world-class linear park is the result of a joint effort by Bexar County, the San Antonio...
KENS 5
More than $5 million of grant money will be used toward providing therapists for SAISD. Here's why.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD will receive funding for a youth mental health support program, which the district says will supplement its existing services for most middle school and high school campusues. The program will provide therapists who specialize in areas of grief and loss, stress, drug and...
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
KENS 5
'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
