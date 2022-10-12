Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center’s Topgolf to Host Neighborhood Cleanup Event
Officials from one of Brooklyn Center’s most visible landmarks, Topgolf, are inviting people to help clean up the city this weekend. “It’s a big deal for myself and for the brand to have a very, very clean environment for our associates and playmakers to come into,” said Stephen Rubenstein, Topgolf’s director of operations. “So I wanted to just take that and plus it up. And so when they get off the freeway, that’s how everyone should feel, regardless if you work for Topgolf or not.”
A permanent home in Powderhorn
MINNEAPOLIS — Homes come in many different shapes and sizes. By the end of this year, 17 veterans will be calling the powder-blue apartment complex that sits on the 3000 block of 14th Ave South in Minneapolis, theirs. "Yes, we have names associated with every unit right now even...
Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul
Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
ccxmedia.org
Halloween at the Lake in Plymouth
Get your costume on, and come out to Parkers Lake Playfield for Plymouth’s Halloween at the Lake! The event features photo opportunities, trick-or-treating, inflatables, apple launchers, a Halloween-themed sensory station, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin mini golf, and more! There will also be police and fire vehicles for kids to check out. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks at the event. Halloween at the Lake is Friday, October 28 from 5 to 8pm at Parkers Lake Playfield. Visit http://www.plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for more information.
Apartment building in south Minneapolis opens for veterans experiencing homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeless and at-risk veterans have a new place to call home.A partnership between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding housing with a 17-unit apartment building in the middle of the Powderhorn neighborhood."This area here around Powderhorn Park it's a preferred area its where people's families are it's where people's medical providers are. It's where people want to be as part of their community," said Sara Riegle.Sixteen one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment will be home for many chronically homeless veterans who went to MACV and the MDVA for help."Recently...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mosque Officially Opens After Years Of Planning
Muslims in the northwest metro now have a new place to worship. Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center members spent Friday getting ready for the grand opening. “I’m over-excited. Nothing like home,” said member Hadja Assan Sylla. The congregation has good reason to be joyful. The worshipers have been...
ccxmedia.org
Scooter’s Coffee Proposes Drive-through-only Brooklyn Park Location
Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through-only coffee chain, is proposing a Brooklyn Park location near Fleet Farm. It would be the franchise’s first location in the northwest suburbs. The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for the Scooter’s Coffee proposal at its meeting Wednesday. The...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent
Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
ccxmedia.org
Meadow Ridge Elementary Builds Community with ‘Restorative Practice Circles’
Every day, 768 students make their way to Meadow Ridge Elementary in Plymouth for a day of learning. But learning isn’t always about test scores and academic achievement. “We talk a lot about sharing kindness, how can we share kindness through our words and our actions,” third-grade teacher Michelle Earhart asked of her students who were gathered in a big circle.
Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month. Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community. "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
fox9.com
Rethinking I-94 hopes to undo the mistakes of the past
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rethinking I-94 is a program that could impact the corridor between Minneapolis and St. Paul for years to come. According to MnDOT, preserving and repairing bridges, walls, and pavement is just the beginning. A map from MnDOT highlights the area between Marion Street in...
ccxmedia.org
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
Minneapolis nonprofit doing their part to combat homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of mass encampment sweeps in Minneapolis, there's a safe space for the unsheltered amid the chaos. "Our goal is to end homelessness, and watching people lose their belongings and needing to move from place to place is very challenging when we are trying to stay in touch with them and help them access services and housing," said Emily Bastian.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School
Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
fox9.com
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
redlakenationnews.com
Dante "Tay" Hoffman-Quiterio
Dante Demetrius Hoffman-Quiterio, age 23, of Minneapolis MN, journeyed to the Spirit World September 13, 2022. Dante was raised by his grandmother Marlene. Tay graduated from South High School, and enjoyed working at Walmart. Hanging out with family and friends was a favorite pastime. He loved doing artwork, jailhouse drawings and tattoos. He hoped to have his own tattoo shop. Tay loved riding around listening to music, taking pictures and always modeling in the mirror. Tay had a best friend Angelica Rodriguez.
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire
A man is charged with allegedly setting a Bloomington Super 8 Hotel room on fire last week. Tony Dean Boos, 43, from Burnsville, is accused of starting the fire after covering sprinkler heads and smoke detectors in the room with plastic and towels. The fire inspector determined the bed sheet...
