4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center’s Topgolf to Host Neighborhood Cleanup Event
Officials from one of Brooklyn Center’s most visible landmarks, Topgolf, are inviting people to help clean up the city this weekend. “It’s a big deal for myself and for the brand to have a very, very clean environment for our associates and playmakers to come into,” said Stephen Rubenstein, Topgolf’s director of operations. “So I wanted to just take that and plus it up. And so when they get off the freeway, that’s how everyone should feel, regardless if you work for Topgolf or not.”
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
ccxmedia.org
Teal Pumpkins Signify Allergy-Safe Candy for Halloween
A teal pumpkin on a porch during Halloween signifies an allergy-safe candy, toy or trinket that will be given away to trick-or-treaters. “It can be really hard, especially for young kids,” explained Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Fite. “They get frustrated because they can’t have what other kids have.”
ccxmedia.org
Scooter’s Coffee Proposes Drive-through-only Brooklyn Park Location
Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through-only coffee chain, is proposing a Brooklyn Park location near Fleet Farm. It would be the franchise’s first location in the northwest suburbs. The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for the Scooter’s Coffee proposal at its meeting Wednesday. The...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mosque Officially Opens After Years Of Planning
Muslims in the northwest metro now have a new place to worship. Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center members spent Friday getting ready for the grand opening. “I’m over-excited. Nothing like home,” said member Hadja Assan Sylla. The congregation has good reason to be joyful. The worshipers have been...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Man Paints Mural to Spread Unity, Combat Crime
Geno Okok is spray-painting a mural in a part of Brooklyn Park that has seen a rise in violence over the last few years. The incidents include a man who was fatally shot last year at a nearby convenience store. “I’m hoping that this mural would have people at peace,”...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent
Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Honey & Mackie’s Launches New Flavors for Diwali
A Plymouth ice cream shop is launching new flavors this weekend in honor of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. “We have halwa carrot, we have rice and spice kheer, we have kaju cashew and then we have pistachio, which is a very traditional Festival of Lights flavor,” said Suzanne Varecka, the owner of Honey & Mackie’s.
ccxmedia.org
Meadow Ridge Elementary Builds Community with ‘Restorative Practice Circles’
Every day, 768 students make their way to Meadow Ridge Elementary in Plymouth for a day of learning. But learning isn’t always about test scores and academic achievement. “We talk a lot about sharing kindness, how can we share kindness through our words and our actions,” third-grade teacher Michelle Earhart asked of her students who were gathered in a big circle.
idesignarch.com
Charming Cape Cod Style Contemporary House
This renovated home in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota has a refreshed Cape Cod style look and lovely curb appeal. The exterior of the house has a brand new large terrace landing and columns. The interior has been completely refurbished with a contemporary open plan design and modern appliances. The home...
ccxmedia.org
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
ccxmedia.org
As Fire Fatalities Rise, Maple Grove Firefighters Urge Residents to Have Escape Plan
It’s National Fire Prevention Week that carries a theme of “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. The Maple Grove Fire Department has tips for keeping you and your family safe. “Fatalities are up nationally this year. According to the NFPA, 2021 is the highest we’ve had in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats
These aren't the pumpkin-pail chocolates of yesteryear The post Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata’s Nechanicky, Mohamed Win Lake Conference CC Titles
Wayzata Abbey Nechanicky set a girls course record at Gale Woods on the way to winning the Lake Conference cross country championship meet Thursday. Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins placed second. On the boys side, Wayzata’s Hamza Mohamed beat defending state champion Nick Gilles of Minnetonka to take the conference title....
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s Thanh Vi Serves Up Famous Pho
Roughly 8,000 miles separate Vietnam from Minnesota, But you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine. “I drove by 13 years ago or so and I’m like, ‘hey, a Vietnamese restaurant. Let’s try it out,” said Rob Mattson of Brooklyn Park. “And I’ve been coming ever since.”
Twin Cities girl recovering after long-awaited heart transplant
Bianca Gozola, who turns 4 on Oct. 20, in the days before her successful heart transplant at Mayo Clinic on Sept. 12. Bianca was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy in 2020. Courtesy of Laura Gozola. Bianca Gozola has spent most of her life waiting for a day that finally arrived last...
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
