Osseo, MN

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center’s Topgolf to Host Neighborhood Cleanup Event

Officials from one of Brooklyn Center’s most visible landmarks, Topgolf, are inviting people to help clean up the city this weekend. “It’s a big deal for myself and for the brand to have a very, very clean environment for our associates and playmakers to come into,” said Stephen Rubenstein, Topgolf’s director of operations. “So I wanted to just take that and plus it up. And so when they get off the freeway, that’s how everyone should feel, regardless if you work for Topgolf or not.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Power 96

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Teal Pumpkins Signify Allergy-Safe Candy for Halloween

A teal pumpkin on a porch during Halloween signifies an allergy-safe candy, toy or trinket that will be given away to trick-or-treaters. “It can be really hard, especially for young kids,” explained Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Fite. “They get frustrated because they can’t have what other kids have.”
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Scooter’s Coffee Proposes Drive-through-only Brooklyn Park Location

Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through-only coffee chain, is proposing a Brooklyn Park location near Fleet Farm. It would be the franchise’s first location in the northwest suburbs. The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for the Scooter’s Coffee proposal at its meeting Wednesday. The...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Mosque Officially Opens After Years Of Planning

Muslims in the northwest metro now have a new place to worship. Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center members spent Friday getting ready for the grand opening. “I’m over-excited. Nothing like home,” said member Hadja Assan Sylla. The congregation has good reason to be joyful. The worshipers have been...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Man Paints Mural to Spread Unity, Combat Crime

Geno Okok is spray-painting a mural in a part of Brooklyn Park that has seen a rise in violence over the last few years. The incidents include a man who was fatally shot last year at a nearby convenience store. “I’m hoping that this mural would have people at peace,”...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent

Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth’s Honey & Mackie’s Launches New Flavors for Diwali

A Plymouth ice cream shop is launching new flavors this weekend in honor of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. “We have halwa carrot, we have rice and spice kheer, we have kaju cashew and then we have pistachio, which is a very traditional Festival of Lights flavor,” said Suzanne Varecka, the owner of Honey & Mackie’s.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Meadow Ridge Elementary Builds Community with ‘Restorative Practice Circles’

Every day, 768 students make their way to Meadow Ridge Elementary in Plymouth for a day of learning. But learning isn’t always about test scores and academic achievement. “We talk a lot about sharing kindness, how can we share kindness through our words and our actions,” third-grade teacher Michelle Earhart asked of her students who were gathered in a big circle.
PLYMOUTH, MN
idesignarch.com

Charming Cape Cod Style Contemporary House

This renovated home in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota has a refreshed Cape Cod style look and lovely curb appeal. The exterior of the house has a brand new large terrace landing and columns. The interior has been completely refurbished with a contemporary open plan design and modern appliances. The home...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata’s Nechanicky, Mohamed Win Lake Conference CC Titles

Wayzata Abbey Nechanicky set a girls course record at Gale Woods on the way to winning the Lake Conference cross country championship meet Thursday. Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins placed second. On the boys side, Wayzata’s Hamza Mohamed beat defending state champion Nick Gilles of Minnetonka to take the conference title....
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Thanh Vi Serves Up Famous Pho

Roughly 8,000 miles separate Vietnam from Minnesota, But you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine. “I drove by 13 years ago or so and I’m like, ‘hey, a Vietnamese restaurant. Let’s try it out,” said Rob Mattson of Brooklyn Park. “And I’ve been coming ever since.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?

There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
MINNESOTA STATE

