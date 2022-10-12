Read full article on original website
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos
Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate
After Sen. Warnock called him out for "pretending to be a police officer," Herschel Walker pulled out a badge to insist he was once a cop, doubling down on a widely debunked claim. The post Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
Herschel Walker’s campaign fires political director amid allegations of paying for an abortion
Herschel Walker’s campaign fired its political director amid the fallout after reports broke that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, CNN reported. The campaign has parted ways with Taylor Crowe, who previously worked on former Senator David Perdue’s failed primary challenge...
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar.
NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman following interview turns controversial
NEW YORK — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter Dasha...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Herschel Walker beat expectations in Georgia U.S. Senate debate. Will it matter in election?
This is a commentary by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. Given the opportunity - and the appropriate prop - Herschel Walker could have justifiably punctuated his walk off the U.S. Senate debate stage Friday night by spiking a football. Yes, Georgia, your favorite football icon showed political acumen in his...
Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?
Friday night's much anticipated debate between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was a fast-paced affair, and many claims were thrown out by both candidates. Walker largely managed to avoid the gaffes he has become known for on the campaign trail thus far, and Warnock dodged many of the questions posed by the moderators, though remained composed throughout. ...
Herschel Walker stiff-arms 'October surprise': Senate race 'too important for me to give up'
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker declared that he would not back down as a woman who claims she is the mother of one of his children came out with new allegations that she had to pressure him to pay for an abortion he wanted.
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Herschel Walker story thickens
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Voters need to use some basics to decide Fetterman v. Oz for U.S. Senate | John Baer
With just weeks to go in a nationally-consequential Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, there are important basics to consider. Among them is whether the outcome relies on a sad trend in American politics. I’m talking about the way heavily-financed campaigns turn – as this one has – into negative, non-inspirational clashes....
Jan. 6 panel to subpoena Trump about his actions weeks prior to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee planned to vote Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify, as it presented interviews with his aides and new documents detailing his unflagging multi-part efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The vote seeking Trump’s testimony comes as...
Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Strategy: Don’t Mention Herschel Walker—Or His Controversies
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When Sen. Raphael Warnock addressed several dozen supporters at Atlanta’s East Point Avenue United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, what he didn’t say spoke more loudly than what he did. Warnock’s...
