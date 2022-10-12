ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Fat Bear Week Crowns Winner After Vote Fraud Rocks Alaskan Contest

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EQx8_0iVvVsOM00

Christened 747, the winning brown bear weighs around 1,400 pounds. (Photo: Lian Law/National Park Service)

Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve has crowned its annual Fat Bear Week winner — a bruin so substantial he’s named after a 747 jet airliner — after detecting nearly disastrous vote tampering.

747, weighing an estimated 1,400 pounds, ate so much salmon he eclipsed 11 other bears in the competition — but still nearly lost.

The Alaskan park has held this contest for nearly a decade to highlight its bears as they feast to prepare for hibernation. This year’s competition included a dozen bears along the Brooks River, livestreamed by Explore.org, and invited people to cast votes online from Oct. 5 until Tuesday.

The chunky 747 seemed to cruise toward victory until Sunday night, when a bear called 435 Holly overcame a 6,000-vote deficit to take the lead.

Explore said an investigation revealed that “someone stuffed the ballot box” in what the organization called a “Fat Bear Week scandal for the ages.”

“While not unheard of, it is very uncommon for a bear to come back late in the day like that,” Candice Rush of Explore told CNN . “We ended up finding just over 9,000 spam votes.”

Explore described 747 as “typically very fat with a low-hanging belly” and said “few brown bears ever grow as large as the bear who shares an identification number with a jet airplane.” 747, tagged in 2004, has “become one of the largest brown bears on Earth,” Explore said. He also won Fat Bear Week in 2020.

These bears typically eat around 500 pounds of salmon during the summer as they prepare for winter, when they’ll ﻿lose up to one-third of their body weight during hibernation.

Bear 901, an adult female with a voracious appetite that may have been heightened by pregnancy, mounted a formidable challenge this year.

“Female bears such as 901 need ample body fat to support their survival in hibernation as well as the growth of newborn cubs,” Explore explained . “901’s efforts throughout the summer are a potential investment in more than her own individual survival.”

Holly 435, however, appeared to be 747’s most daunting opponent — until park officials added a CAPTCHA spam-prevention feature to the voting site and reviewed the fraudulent votes.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Explore announced 747 as the returning champ : “THIS 747 IS CLEARED FOR LANDING.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Fat Bear Week Winner Crowned: 747, Jumbo Jet of Brown Bears, Is 2022’s Champion of Chonk

The biggest Fat Bear Week in history has concluded with over 1 million votes and a fabulous Fat Bear Tuesday celebrating this year’s champion, 747!. What a wild ride. Precocious cubs entered the ring. Old favorites Holly and Otis got ousted mid-tourney. Enormous newcomer 901 came close to victory. But in the end, Fat Bear Week is about the fattest bear, period. And in 2022 this title unquestionably belongs to the jumbo jet of brown bears, 747. This is 747’s second win after taking the crown in 2020.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Pets & Animals
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
The Hill

Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release...
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Alaskan#Explore Org#Cnn#Bear Week
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Pets
HuffPost

HuffPost

174K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy